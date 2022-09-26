Valerie Ann Smith, 61 of Swansboro, died Friday, September 23, 2022, at her home.

A memorial service will be held at Jones Funeral Home of Swansboro on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at 2:00 PM, with Chaplain Patrick Whaley officiating.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Swansboro

