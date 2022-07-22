Horace “Butch” C. Webb, Jr., age 68 of Swansboro, husband of Dorothy M. Webb, passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022.
He was born in Morehead City, NC on September 23, 1953. He was the son of Horace C. Webb, Sr. and Barbara T. Webb.
Butch retired as a Commercial Insulator with Local Union #85. He was also a Commercial Boat Pilot as he loved the sea. He was an avid fisherman and love cooking for his family and many friends. He loved restoring his historical home and assisting neighbors with any home repairs, yard work, and any other needs they may have. He will be missed by his family members, friends, and neighbors.
He was preceded in death by his son, Jason Warren Webb; his brother Timothy Webb; and grandson, Paris Dean.
Butch is survived by his wife, Dorothy McCallum Webb of Swansboro, NC; his parents, Horace and Barbara Webb of Swansboro, NC; his daughter, Kathryn Gay of Chesapeake, VA; two stepdaughters, Margaret F. Broughman (Donald) of Greenville, SC and Kari Deans (Archie) of Hampton, VA; two sisters, Tina Webb Sporkin (Larry) of Yorktown, VA and Brenda Webb Lee (David of Swansboro, NC) five grandchildren and one great grandchild.
A family memorial service will be planned for a later date. Memorial donations can be made to the National Foundation for Transplant Organs or any Hospice Group.
Share memories and condolences with the family by visiting the Tribute Wall at www.WilmingtonCares.com.
Wilmington Funeral & Cremation, 1535 S. 41st Street, Wilmington, NC 28403.
