Walter Michael Pylypiw, 68, of Swansboro, died Thursday, January 12,2023 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
A Funeral Mass was held Monday, January 16, 2023, at 11:00am at St. Mildred Catholic Church with Father Dave Miller officiating. The family received friends Sunday from 4-6pm at Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to your local animal shelter or to Razom for Ukraine at razomforukraine.org
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made at www.jonesfh.org.
