Patti Sue Chandler, 87, formerly from Swansboro, died Tuesday, August 2, 2022, in Portsmouth, OH.
She will be laid to rest at Seaside Memorial Park in Swansboro at a private service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a contribution be made to a charity of the individual’s choice.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made at www.jonesfh.org
