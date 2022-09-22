CDR Douglas James Beauvais (US Navy Retired), 71, of Indian Beach, died Monday, September 19, 2022.
A Funeral Mass will be held Friday, September 30, 2022, at 11:00am, at St Mildred Catholic Church with Father Dave Miller officiating. Burial will be at Quantico National Cemetery on Friday, November 4, 2022, at 11:00am.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to ECU Hospitals in Greenville, NC.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made at www.jonesfh.org.
