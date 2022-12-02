Catherine “Cathy” Egloff Kale, 79, of Hubert, died Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at her home.
A private family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Carteret County Humane Society, 853 Hibbs Rd., Newport, NC 28570 or to Meals on Wheels of Onslow County.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made at www.jonesfh.org.
