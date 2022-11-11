Retired Judge John Douglas McCullough, age 77, passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Doug McCullough grew up in Swansboro, graduated from Swansboro High School in 1963, attended the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, and the University of South Carolina Law School.
Judge McCullough retired as a Colonel in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves after 29 years, following 3 years active duty as a Judge Advocate. McCullough was a prosecutor with the U.S. Department of Justice Organized Crime Strike Force and Racketeering Section in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He moved to Washington, DC where he served as counsel to the Senate Ethics Committee, before moving to North Carolina, where he served. McCullough worked as a legislative counsel for New Mexico Senator Harrison Schmitt to the United States Senate, and finally as First Assistant U.S, Attorney, U.S. Attorney, and Senior Litigation counsel. While serving in the U.S. Attorney’s Office, he supervised both Criminal and Civil Divisions. He personally tried in excess of 100 criminal jury trials. Prosecutions have included public corruption, narcotics, conspiracies, fraud, regulatory, health, safety and environmental violations.
Following his early retirement from the Department of Justice for the Eastern District of North Carolina, he left to enter private practice with the firm Stubbs and Perdue of New Bern, NC. In November 2000, McCullough was elected to the North Carolina Court of Appeals, serving 8 years. He then returned to private practice for two years, was re-elected in 2010-2017 to the North Carolina Court of Appeals. Judge McCullough is also the author of the book “Sea of Greed”. He retired in Las Vegas, Nevada.
His funeral service, with military honors, will be held on Friday, November 18, 2022, at 2:00 pm at the Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Montford Point Road, Jacksonville, North Carolina. Following the ceremony, a Celebration of Life reception will be held at Captain Ratty’s Seafood & Steakhouse at 202 Middle Street in New Bern, North Carolina, at 4:00 pm.
His wife, Lucci McCullough, survives him.
In Lieu of Flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
