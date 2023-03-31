James Harvey Lilley, Sr., 89, of Swansboro, died Wednesday, March 29, 2023.
A funeral service will be held Friday, March 31, 2023, at 11:00am at Swansboro First Baptist Church with Rev. Patrick Whaley and Pastor Wayne Harris officiating. Burial will follow at the Queens Creek United Methodist Church Cemetery in Hubert. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Swansboro First Baptist Church Building Fund, 614 W. Corbett Ave. Swansboro NC 28584.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made at www.jonesfh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.