Theresa Ceclia Zagorski, 74, of Midway Park, died Wednesday, May 12, 2021. at Onslow Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville. She has family in Hubert.
Her family celebration of life will be private.
She is survived by her husband, Edward Kenneth Zagorski Sr. of the home; daughters, Lisa Ann Riley of Foloriad, Tammy Marshall of Pennsylvania, Wendy Beere of Hubert and Tina LeDeoux of New York; sons, Edward Kenneth Zagorski Jr. and George Emil Zagorski, both of of Pennsylvania; 21 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brothers, Michael Abrahamsen of New York and Arthur Abrahamsen of Florida; and sister, Delores Palmetti of New York.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be to the charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to the family at jonesfh.org.
