Ashley Waters Riggs “Buckeye”, 82, of Swansboro, died Thursday, June 9,2022 peacefully at his home.
A funeral service is scheduled for Wednesday, June 15,2022 at 11:00 AM in the chapel of Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Burial will follow at Piney Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 6-8 PM at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made at www.jonesfh.org.
