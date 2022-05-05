Jane Randolph “Randy” Dorman Baker, 79, of Swansboro, passed away April 30, 2022, at Brookstone Living Center.

The family will receive friends from 1-2 PM Monday, May 9, 2022, at Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro.  There will be a private family burial at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Foundation for Shackleford Horses shackleford-horses.org or to your favorite local animal shelter or rescue.

  Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro.  Online condolences may be made at www.jonesfh.org. 

