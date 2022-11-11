Monique Gladys Kanics (Maynard), 88, of Swansboro, passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at her home.
Monique was born June 30,1934 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada to Jules Ernest and Gladys Violet (Leavy) Maynard.
She is survived by her daughters Ingrid M. Kanics, of Swansboro, NC, and Joyothi Kanics (Jerry Krattiger) of Bern, Switzerland; and son Iain Kanics (Julie Ann) and grandchildren Zoe and Lukas Kanics of Acton, MA.
Monique is predeceased by her husband, Lewis (Lajos) Kanics and her parents.
Monique received her RN from College de Maisonneuve, Montreal, Quebec in 1960. Her nursing career included caring for Talidominde children, working in neurology, cardiac care and nursing home care in numerous medical centers in Montreal, and Ottawa, Canada, Cleveland, OH, and Durham, NC. She was an incredible nurse whose career spanned over 50 years. She retired with her husband (of 60 years) in the Swansboro, NC area in 1997. She was known for her love of her children, grandchildren, friends and her passion for tennis.
A memorial service is planned for Lewis and Monique Kanics in early January 2023.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made at www.jonesfh.org.
