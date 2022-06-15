Rebecca “Becki” Pollock Odum, 63, of Swansboro, died Monday June 13, 2022, at Duke University Medical Center.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, June 18, 2022, at 12:00 at Bear Creek Baptist Church with Revs. Sandy Bain and Terry Golden officiating. The family will receive friends and family one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Bear Creek Baptist Church Student Ministries, PO Box 337, Swansboro, NC 28584.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made at www.jonesfh.org.
