George Campbell

George Madison “Jimmy” Campbell, 76, of Cape Carteret, died Sunday, July 2, 2023, at Pruitt Health Trent in New Bern. 

A graveside service will be held Thursday, July 13, 2023, at 10:00am at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville, NC.  The family will receive friends Wednesday, July 12, 2023, from 6-8pm at Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro.

In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to the charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made at www.jonesfh.org. 

