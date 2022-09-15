LCDR, MSC Leonard Jackson Julius, US Navy Ret., 81, of Emerald Isle, died Wednesday, August 31. 2022, at Carteret Healthcare in Morehead City.
A graveside service was held Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at 2:00pm at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Emerald Isle Fire Department, 7516 Emerald Dr., Emerald Isle, NC 28594.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made at www.jonesfh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.