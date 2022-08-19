Captain Michael Dwayne Hackney, USMC, 38, of Swansboro, NC, formerly of Decatur, IL, died Monday, August 15, 2022, at his home.
Funeral service will be 3:00 PM, Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, IL. Visitation will be 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Wednesday, at the funeral home. Full military honors will be provided by the Marines 6th Engineer Support Battalion. Memorials in Michael’s honor may be made to the Semper Fi Fund.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro and Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home-Decatur, IL. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com or to jonesfh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.