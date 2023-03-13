Herschel (Butch) Mintz, 78, passed away on January 13, 2023, at Onslow Memorial Hospital, from complications of the flu and double pneumonia.
Butch was a very caring and lovable person that never met a stranger, and would give his last dollar to anyone that needed his help.
He leaves behind his wife, Brenda of almost 60 years (April 7th) and children; Terry Mintz, Tony Mintz, Michelle Kirk, Merissa Yow Combs, Kristy Morris, Will Mintz, and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Visitation will be Thursday, March 16, 2023, from 3 to 5 pm at the Swansboro First Baptist Church, 614 W. Corbett Ave, Swansboro, NC.
