Raymond Victor Hall, 42, of Hubert, died Monday, May 10, 2021, at Onslow Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville.
Her celebration of life service is at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Queens Creek United Methodist Church in Hubert.
He is survived by his mother and father, Katherine and Alan Hall of the home; daughter, Isis Bruce of Virginia; sons, Zion Hall of the home and Hezekiah Hall of Virginia; fiancée, Mileena Wade of the home; sister, Lorrie Hall of Hubert; and brother, Derrick Hall of New York.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Queens Creek United Methodist Church Organ Fund, P.O. Box 398, Hubert, NC 28539.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to the family at jonesfh.org.
