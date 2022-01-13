Michael Douglas Riggs, 67, Bear Creek, passed away Sunday, Jan. 9,2022 at the ARC in Jacksonville.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Sunday, Jan. 23,2022 at 2:00 PM in the chapel of Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro with Rev. Ron Gurganus officiating.
He was born September 8,1954 in Onslow County, NC, a son to the late Joseph and Ella Louis Bell Riggs.
Michael worked for the Department of Transportation as an oiler with the Ferry division and at one time he owned and operated Lazy Bones Bar & Grill. He loved to spend time with his family and friends.
He is survived by son, Chase Riggs of Cedar Point; brothers, Eddie Riggs (Susan) and Brent Riggs both of Hubert; several cousins and nieces; and the mother of his son, Debbie Riggs of Cedar Point.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at act.alz.org/donate
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made at www.jonesfh.org.
