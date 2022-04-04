Martha "Sharon" King Kanavel, 74, Hubert. Her soul crossed the Rainbow Bridge on Friday, April 1, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center to join her loving parents Homer and Goldie King and her loving fur children.
A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday April 14, 2022, at 6:00 PM in the chapel of Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Sharon began her journey of life in Portsmouth, VA on October 3, 1947.
She was a Marine Corps “brat” and when her dad retired, she spent the rest of her life calling Swansboro home. She graduated from East Carolina and taught special education for 30 years in Havelock.
She leaves her spirit to her beloved husband, Glenn Kanavel of the home; sister, Bobbi Edge of Swansboro; and cousin, Dwight Benton of Newport News, Va.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the St. Labre Indian School at stlabre.org or to Reservation Animal Rescue at rarprogram.org.
Online condolences may be made at www.jonesfh.org. Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro.
