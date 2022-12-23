Emil Bauer, 87, of Hubert, passed away Tuesday, December 20,2022, at the Crystal Bluffs Rehab in Morehead City. He was born April 6,1935 in Austria a son of the late Kashmir and Adel Bauer.
A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Emil was a glass blower and loved to make beautiful items and loved to spend time with his family and friends.
He is survived by sons, Tom Bauer of the home and Terry Bauer of Annapolis, MD; daughter, Cheryl King of Connellsville, PA; and two grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by brother, Edward Bauer and a son, Emil Bauer.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made at www.jonesfh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.