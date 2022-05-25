Betty Ann Cannon Rawls, 80, of Swansboro, died Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in her home
Funeral services will be held at Jones Funeral Home Chapel in Swansboro on May 27, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. with Pastor Patrick Whaley officiating. Burial will follow at Seaside Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, Betty’s wishes were for donations to be made to First Baptist Church Music Dept. 614 W. Corbett Ave., Swansboro, NC 28584, or to a charity of one’s choice.
Internet condolences may be left for the family at www.jonesfh.org.
