In a letter to commissioners dated Jan. 18, Paula Webb, town manger, announced she would retire at the end of the current fiscal year.
However, according to information from two town officials in the days that followed, Webb was amenable to reconsidering.
And, in fact, she confirmed that she has reconsidered.
“I just sent the board a message,” Webb said in a text Monday night. Her decision followed a closed session of the board of commissioners at the end of its regular meeting on Monday, Jan. 23.
She was elevated to the post of manager in November 2021 following the resignation of Chris Seaberg.
In her letter to the board last week, Webb said her last day would be June 27.
“For more than 26 years I have given my heart and soul to the town of Swansboro,” she said in the letter. “I have built many friendships and professional relationships that I cherish. It has been a pleasure to serve alongside eleven other Managers, twenty-four board members, countless Advisory Board members, and most of all, the Town Staff since 1996.
“I struggle with the proper words to even describe the outstanding, dedicated staff this Town has. I could not be prouder of the service they deliver each and every day.”
The news came as a surprise to at least two town officials, Commissioner Frank Tursi, mayor pro-tem, and Scott Chadwick, former mayor and Swansboro Planning Board chair.
Both indicated there was a move afoot to convince Webb to reconsider. And that effort had broad support.
“The board is united in its desire to persuade Paula to stay,” Tursi said in a Sunday telephone interview. “We’ll do all we can to make that happen.”
That effort was apparently in force during Monday’s closed session, called to allow the commissioners privacy in their discussion.
The reason, as provided by state law, was “to consider the qualifications, competence, performance, character, fitness, conditions of appointment, or conditions of initial employment of an individual public officer or employee or prospective public officer or employee; or to hear or investigate a complaint, charge, or grievance by or against an individual public officer or employee.”
Webb said that while meetings open to the public are normally recorded, closed sessions are not. Nor are the minutes routinely released to the public.
And, though motions can only be made in open session, there was no action, much beyond a motion to adjourn on Monday, apparently. “No real action,” Webb said.
However, the discussion must have struck a chord, according information provided by Tursi.
“Paula notified board members last night that she is withdrawing her retirement notice,” Tursi said in a Tuesday morning text. “Good news for the town.”
Except for a brief period in 2015, Webb has worked for Swansboro since June 1996, when she was hired as deputy clerk and permit technician.
Her time away from the town came when Jennette Deese retired as clerk to the Carteret County Board of Commissioners and she was hired to take the job.
“I thought it was a good move, but my heart was still in Swansboro,” Webb recalled when being interviewed as the new town manager. “My position had not been filled and the (Swansboro) board brought me back. I was only there for one month.”
When she started her career here the town of Swansboro was drastically different from what it is today.
In all, there were about 20 employees. There was a department for water and sewer, which has since been given over to the Onslow Water and Sewer Authority, but the fire department was volunteer only and there was no parks and recreation department. Various departments had fewer people.
Today, the town has about 50 employees.
Webb was promoted to town clerk and administrative services director in 2001. She served in that capacity until 2019 when she was promoted to assistant town manager and town clerk.
That was about the time that Seaberg was hired. He served until October 2021 and Webb was serving as interim manager when commissioners voted in November 2021 to give her the job.
