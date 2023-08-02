Mayor John Davis was surprised by the reaction to his mention of Swansboro’s duck population.
At the July 24 meeting, after about 30 minutes of discussion on ducks, Davis said, “I had no idea that Muscovy ducks had a life of its own. Today, my phone started ringing about 8:30 and had not stopped ringing until 5 o’clock.”
Folks feel passionate about ducks in Swansboro. It’s a topic that goes back decades and has spawned an ordinance and various herd-thinning attempts since the mid-1980s.
The most recent duck controversy began on July 10 when Davis, referring to complaints from citizens, asked Tank Bates, Swansboro Public Works director, if anything could be done to control the Muscovy ducks.
An article in the Tideland that Bates had invited an expert from the Outerbanks Wildlife Shelter to present at the July 24 meeting prompted an expert from Possumwood Acres Wildlife Shelter to also attend.
And while the OWLS official was unable to attend, Toni O’Neil, executive director and founder of PAWS of Hubert, was on hand.
In comments at the beginning of the meeting, Kim Oliver Kingrey of Swansboro urged action.
Kingrey, who lives in the Swansboro Historic District, said she has long loved and enjoyed the ducks.
“We enjoy seeing them,” she said. “A lot of people love them. But over the course of past 18 months things have shifted from, ‘They are cute and we love them’ to, ‘What do we do with them?’ There are too many.”
The population has grown to the point that duck-vehicle interactions have become inevitable, according to Kingrey. Residents are being forced to dispose of numerous ducks killed by vehicles.
“We need to do something,” she said.
Bates told commissioners he had researched solutions at the N.C. Wildlife Commission.
“There was not a lot on what we couldn’t do, but what we could do,” he said, presumably referring to members of the public works crew euthanizing to thin the raft. But, Bates added, “I was not willing to have them catch them and put them in some kind of pen.
“My goal is to reduce the population and keep my guys off the TV news.”
It was an apparent reference to the potential backlash due to the emotional nature of any herd control that requires killing ducks.
Questioned by Davis, Bates gave a rough estimate of the Swansboro raft at between 200 and 250.
Commissioner Pat Turner asked Bates if the town’s gaggle of geese had been a problem as well.
“I haven’t seen a problem with them over-populating,” Bates said.
Recognized by Davis, O’Neil said PAWS has been in operation on Doe Drive in Hubert for 20 years. The sanctuary is a nonprofit organization that cares for injured and orphaned wildlife with the goal of returning it to the wild.
She said that numbers of injured ducks taken in from Swansboro has grown steadily over the past four years. In 2020, 16 were brought in; 2021, 21; in 2022, 56; and so far in 2023, 34.
O’Neil said the Muscovy is an “excellent farm duck.” Omnivorous, they eat pests, rodents and even snakes. So, adoption by a farm owner might be a possibility.
“I know you are not allowed to ‘relocate,’ but you can ‘re-home.’ There is a semantics difference,” she said.
Collecting eggs is a population-control method, according to O’Neil. And duck eggs are delicious.
“We gather the eggs as they are laid,” she said of the staff at PAWS. “We don’t let them develop.”
O’Neil said the town has to be cautions.
“You have a two-fold thing going on here,” she said.
First, Swansboro visitors love the ducks. “That is a really good PR thing,” O’Neil said. So a herd thinning – killing ducks – would be a public relations “nightmare.”
But, the free-range ducks need to be controlled. This could be accomplished by confining feeding to one area. O’Neil suggested only allow feeding at Ward Shore Park.
“If you feed them there, they are going to be there,” she said. “They are opportunistic.”
O’Neil referred to the crossbreeding of the Muscovy.
“If they mate with any other type of a duck – the mallards that you’ve got out here – then what is created is a hybrid, and it’s a sterile mule, they can’t reproduce,” she said.
O’Neil suggested town officials be in touch with the Humane Society of the U.S., which has programs to help communities control avian population. A Humane Society official will look at the situation and offer suggestions.
“They don’t want to see somebody going in and doing a mass-culling, a mass-murder,” she said.
While O’Neil stopped short of explaining what the Humane Society might suggest, she did say the town has options.
“I think there are things you can do,” she said. “And I think they are going to satisfy the people who like the ducks as well as the ones who don’t like the ducks. I think the whole key is that you want coexistence. You want control. You want to limit the numbers.”
Limit feeding as suggested and there will be attrition, she said. Gather eggs to limit growth of the raft.
Efforts need to be ongoing to be effective.
“As soon as you remove one set, you get another set to move in, unless you modify the environment,” O’Neil said. “It comes down to the food supply.
“I don’t want to see them hurt. We’ll try to do whatever we can to help.” Collect eggs for example. And, she added, “I think there are things that can be done to avoid any type of a bad PR thing.”
Commissioner Jeff Conaway asked about a Muscovy’s lifespan.
A Swansboro duck might live five or six years. “They are not the brightest things,” O’Neil said. And lives are likely to be shortened by interaction with vehicles and pets. But, in a protected environment they could live 25 years
Davis directed his question to Paula Webb, town manager, and Dwayne Taylor, Swansboro police chief.
“We have an ordinance on the books that says you cannot feed them, correct?” he asked
Webb said no feeding is allowed, “Unless you have waterfront property.”
“I know we have some businesses that are feeding them as well as some residents that are feeding the ducks,” Davis said. “I know we are not enforcing that ordinance.”
“Is the ordinance enforceable?” he asked Taylor.
Taylor said it is.
A question from Davis to the board relative to enforcing the ordinance more stringently failed to gain much support.
Conaway suggested stepping up efforts to collect eggs, posting signs stating that no feeding is allowed and enforcing the ordinance, at least on public property.
Commissioner Frank Tursi said that collecting the eggs is difficult for a small staff.
“Can we create nesting areas?” he asked O’Neil. “Some habitat they would prefer?”
O’Neil said that might be difficult. She suggested educating the public, stressing that by keeping the numbers low the survivability of the ducks is improved. “Gathering the eggs is a good thing, it’s not a bad thing.”
“Can they be sterilized? Or is there any form of birth control?” Tursi asked O’Neil.
She said there are possibilities on the horizon, but stopped short of saying yes.
Tursi suggested the town take O’Neil’s advice on a public education campaign.
“And I think we can enlist her help,” he said. “She’s knowledgeable, she’s willing to help. Educate residents about collecting eggs.”
“We might even have an adoption program if a local farmer would like to come and take two or three ducks,” he said. It might have an immediate impact, like a roundup would.” But, he added, “Over time we’ll start seeing a reduction.
“This is going to take a while.”
He also said the town should look into suggestions from the Humane Society, look into birth control.
“It’s going to take time,” he repeated.
Davis asked Bates if a roundup could be contracted out. Bates said he would research that.
Commissioner P.J. Pugliese agreed the town should look at all the long-term solutions. But, he also said, “There are too many ducks right now.”
He indicated there is a need for a more immediate approach.
“Ms. O’Neil, could you take these ducks?” he asked.
Being a nonprofit, O’Neil said that in the past, when asked to take large numbers, she has said it would require funding. Pugliese’s reply that a payment could be arranged, brought a laugh from the large crowd on hand.
Davis then suggested O’Neil speak with Webb to see if a donation might be arranged.
“That would be something that we would be interested in,” Davis said.
“I don’t think anybody wants to eliminate the ducks,” Commissioner Larry Philpott said.
He wants the town to develop an ongoing strategy.
“I know that there are a number of feeding areas,” he said. “Wherever the feeding is, and the more feeding there is, the more ducks we are going to have.
“Working together we can come up with a strategy.”
When Davis asked what might be a sustainable population, Bates said 50. O’Neil said 20.
Davis then asked Bates, Taylor and Webb to look into all the suggestions: education, signage, humane society input, egg collection and an adoption process, with the goal to reduce population to about 20 adult ducks.
“I don’t think we want to eliminate them,” the mayor said. “That is not the goal. The goal is to find that balance – what I’ve been saying – the balance between novelty … and nuisance.”
Email Jimmy Williams at jimmy@tidelandnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.