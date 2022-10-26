State officials announced funding for several projects through the state’s Parks and Recreation Trust Fund in August. And Hammocks Beach State Park will get a sizeable chunk.
More than $17 million in grants will fund 39 local parks and recreation projects across the state, according to a press release. The North Carolina Parks and Recreation Authority approved the grants on Aug. 26.
The authority allocated $5.7 million to the N.C. Division of Parks and Recreation for different things, including several capital projects at Hammock’s Beach State Park.
During the recent meeting of the Friends of the Hammocks and Bear Island, a citizen support group for the park, members were briefed on where the local funds will be spent.
FHBI member David Pearson, executive director of the Friends of State Parks, a statewide charity for state parks, said a PARTF grant would help cover the cost of restoring a historic structure.
“The Teachers Building was a little over a million dollars over budget when they got all the bids in,” he explained at the Sept. 10 meeting at the Hammocks Beach State Park Visitor Center.
The Teachers Building is on the mainland section of the park, on the 289-acre tract obtained by the state in 2015, and slated for restoration through an earlier PRTF grant.
“The Parks and Recreation Trust Fund upped their grant from $2.2 million,” Pearson explained. “They added another $1.3 million for a total of $3,576,000.”
Also funded through the recent grants are improvements to a planned mainland campground, according to Pearson. The campground, which was awarded $3.3 million out of state bond funds a few years ago, came up short because of inflation. With the additional PRTF grant, the total available is now $5,724,000, which should cover the cost of the campground.
The work will include a shower house, 13 recreational vehicle sites, nine tent sites and assorted campsite amenities.
“Probably half of that cost is just infrastructure, the road and sewer and water,” Pearson explained.
Taking the previous and current PRTF funding and the bond money, the total is substantial.
“That’s a little over $9 million that will be spent in the park over the next year or two,” Pearson said.
Of particular note is the work that will take place at the Teachers Building, which holds a significant place in the history of the park.
“They’ve had architects come in and dissect that building,” Pearson said. “They are going to restore that building to its original architecture and layout.”
Of course, the restored building will meet the Americans With Disabilities Act standards.
The building includes a concession area, offices and a meeting area, according to Pearson. Once restored, the building will be suitable for meetings and receptions and will be open for use by the public.
The work will also include landscaping, Pearson said.
“A lot of people come to this park today and all you see is trees, but in 1950 there were no trees here,” Pearson said. “This was all farmland.”
He said that in those days, from the FFA Camp to the water, was clear. The area was a horse pasture.
“So when you sat at the Teacher’s Building you looked out at the ocean,” Pearson said. “That’s why they built it up on the high part looking out.
“There weren’t any trees to block the view. They are going to do some clearing, I understand, so you can look out at see the water.”
Brought into the park with acquisition of the mainland acreage in 2015, the building is in bad shape.
“It was left in disarray,” Pearson said. The roof had been breached and there is a lot of rot. “There are a lot of issues over there.
“It’s going to be an expensive endeavor,” he said of the restoration.
However, the building is worth saving.
“A lot of important things happened in that building,” Pearson said. It was the site of a statewide teacher conference to discuss integration.
And, he added, “It was the first building that was built on the Hammocks after Dr. Sharpe gave it to the Teacher’s Association. It was named after Gertrude Hurst, which is what Dr. Sharpe said in his will, that the first building had to be named the Gertrude Hurst Building.” (See related story.)
Claude Crews, a member of the FHBI Board of Directors and a former HBSP superintendent, recalled visiting the Teachers Building as a young man in the 1950s
“When you came up the hill, there was a big oak tree in the middle of the road,” he said. Once at the top of the hill, you could look all the way to ocean. But of the oak, he added, “I remember that tree.”
Pearson pointed out to the membership that since the friends group organized in the 1990s, and counting the recent grants, more than $40 million has been spent on or set aside for Hammocks Beach State Parl.
“I think we’ve done a great job,” he said.
