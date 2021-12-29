Motorists traveling downtown Swansboro in the past few days should have noticed signs shrouded in black fabric. When the covers come off – and that is expected in early 2022 – there will be a new traffic pattern to follow.
According to a press release from the town, one-way traffic will be put in place on downtown streets.
“The board of commissioners approved a new downtown traffic movement plan earlier in 2021 that will change the way vehicles enter downtown along some streets,” the press release stated.
The plan will not only improve traffic flow, but also safety.
Under the new plan, traffic will flow one way on Front Street, from N.C. 24 to Church Street. Traffic will flow one way on Church Street, from Front Street to Water Street, but will remain two-way between Water Street and N.C. 24. Main Street will be two-way between N.C. 24 and Water Street, one-way from Water Street to Front Street, and two-way between Front Street and the street end. Moore Street will not change, it will remain two-way between Front Street and the street end and one-way from Front Street to Water Street.
“Implementation of the new movement was delayed until after the tourist season to lessen the effects of street closures while crosswalks and parking spaces are painted on the streets,” the press release states.
The new pattern will not be enforced – and the signs will remain covered – until the street painting is complete in January.
Weather-permitting – to include temperature – the Public Works Department will begin street painting the second week of January. That work is expected to take three days. “During that time all affected streets will be closed to traffic.”
“We ask for your assistance and cooperation to implement this new traffic movement,” the release states. Notices will be mailed to trash collectors known to service the downtown area, but assistance is needed in alerting downtown vendors.
Notice will be delivered through the town’s email links as a reminder. To be added to this system of notification, or for more information, call town hall at (910) 326-4428.
Email Jimmy Williams at jimmy@tidelandnews.com.
