With a passion for beekeeping that began in high school and spans over five decades, a local man’s dedication and contributions to the community have earned him the prestigious title of N.C. State Beekeepers Association’s Beekeeper of the Year.
Eric Talley of Hubert explained it took him completely by surprise when he received his award in July at the association’s annual summer meeting in Hendersonville.
“I was sitting in the crowd, and they are reading off accomplishments,” Talley said. “I’m thinking, well, whoever this is seems to me like they’ve earned it. The next thing I know, I’m thinking that sounds more and more like me. It was quite an honor. Humbling.”
Talley’s achievements in the field of beekeeping are numerous, including groundbreaking research on the influence of brood pheromone on colony establishment and queen replacement.
Talley and fellow entomologists David Tarpy and Bradley Metz’s findings were published January 2021 in the Journal of Agricultural Research, an international scientific journal. Their determinations on brood pheromones upended previous long-held beliefs on how bees select a new queen.
“The books have said for well over 100 years that supersedure is based on if the queen gets old and her pheromones get weak, they make a new queen,” Talley said. “My observation said that is not right. The absence of the brood pheromone had more to do with it.”
Talley was also the recipient of the American Beekeeping Federation Practical Beekeeping Idea Award several months later in 2021 for a piece of equipment he created to help feed his bees.
The device, the Talley Pollen Patty Feeder, is a screen that fits over a hive to allow colonies to be fed pollen while keeping out small beetles that also enjoy the same meal.
“I figured that’s as high of recognition as I’m ever going to get, you know.” Talley said of his Practical Beekeeping Idea Award. “So, when this Beekeeper of the Year award came along, I was just like, what? How did this happen?”
Today, Talley maintains approximately 120 hives of various sizes across Onslow County. He also teaches Beekeeping 101 several times a year at Carteret Community College and is helping White Oak High School and other schools with their beekeeping programs.
His primary goal is not to produce honey, but to propagate a type of queen that is more hygienic and will remove bees from the colony that are sick from parasites, particularly the tiny red-brown Varroa mite.
Talley believes Varroa mites are the biggest threat to bees in the state right now as untreated hives can act as a constant source of infection to other beehives within a few miles’ radius.
Heavy Varroa mite infestations take several years to build up, but can scatter, cripple and impair the mobility of entire beehives. The mites spread as other bees drift around and naturally steal from hives weakened by the parasite.
Rather than resorting to chemical sprays and pesticides to control the situation, Talley is working on a more natural solution.
“The queens that I’m raising have proven that their offspring can actually smell the Varroa and take the infected pupa out of the colony before they get a chance to spread,” Talley said.
As far as other threats to bee populations in North Carolina, Talley says it’s not necessarily the heat that is a problem as bees can self-regulate the temperature in their hives extremely well, but rather the lack of blooming plants for them to feed on in the local area.
Talley’s commitment to the wellbeing of bees remains steadfast. He explains he doesn’t own a lawn mower on purpose so that the natural fauna and flowering weeds can partially sustain his hives.
Through his work and research, Talley continues to be a valuable asset to the global beekeeping community and a champion for sustainable beekeeping practices.
