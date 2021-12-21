Several town commissioners on Dec. 9 toured what would be – in the event of a disaster – the Swansboro Emergency Operations Center.
Commissioners Laurent Meilleur, Larry Philpott, P.J. Pugliese and Frank Tursi met in what was a special meeting at Swansboro United Methodist Church to inspect the space offered to the town by the church.
“It’s a perfect space,” said Tursi, mayor pro-tempore.
The Swansboro Public Safety Facility, home to the Swansboro Police Department and Swansboro Fire Department, proved to be inadequate as an EOC following Hurricane Florence in 2018. In the months that followed, Swansboro struck a deal with the Swansboro church to set up a temporary EOC in the church’s Building 2 in the event of a major storm event.
“They’ve done some remodeling. There was some damage as a result of Hurricane Florence,” Tursi said of the church.
The Rev. Kevin Baker, pastor of the church, has said that renovations included adding sleeping quarters and shower facilities.
And while the space is almost ideally suited for emergency services and key municipal personnel to weather a storm, Tursi said there are issues.
“I’m a little concerned about the windows,” he said, referring to the floor-to-ceiling glass panels on the first floor of Building 2, the space the town would occupy. “We’re supposed to be prepared for a Cat 3 storm.” That level of hurricane could generate winds of up to 120 miles per hour, accoridng to Tursi.
Other than that, along with the lack of full-size refrigerator and stove in that area, and the need for cable television outlets, “It’s fine,” Tursi said. He suggested the town pay for those upgrades. “It will work well.”
Police Chief Ken Jackson and Fire Chief Deve Degnan were both satisfied with the temporary quarters as well, according to Tursi. He did say that Degnan would prefer to have a permanent antenna installed.
Swansboro would bring its own power generator to the church. The generator would be able to power Buildings 2 and 3, Tursi said.
“I was very impressed,” Tursi said. “We all have to thank the church for stepping up for the community.”
Jeff Conaway, elected to the board of commissioners in November, attended the special meeting as did Paula Webb, town manager, and Alissa Fender, town clerk.
Email Jimmy Williams at jimmy@tidelandnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.