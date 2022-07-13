Before going live – or even next-day broadcast – Swansboro Board of Commissioners needs more information.
At the urging of Mayor John Davis, the town commissioners are looking at ways to broadcast meetings.
Earlier in June, the mayor asked Alissa Fender, town clerk, to look into what options the town might have. At the June 27 meeting, Fender brought back some options.
“The gist of this was … can we get our board meetings … on Facebook Live or Spectrum?” Davis said as Fender came forward.
Fender said that after discussion with the town’s information technology provider, she estimated it would cost between $4,000 and $5,000 to obtain the needed equipment. The town’s Internet fee would increase between $7,000 and $8,000 a year. Upgrading the Zoom program would cost an additional $540 a year. And there would need to be an operator to monitor and run the system during the meetings.
“We reached out to our IT guys,” Fender explained. That way, there would be technical support in the event of a problem.
Davis and the board members were surprised by the cost. Davis said he was under the impression the broadcast could be accomplished by something as simple as a smart phone.
He also likened the broadcast to being similar to what area churches had done during the COVID-19 pandemic.
When Fender mentioned the possibility of utilizing Zoom as a broadcast platform, which allows interaction, Cliff Parson, town attorney, clarified the broadcast requirements.
“We are not talking about a virtual meeting here,” Parson said.
The broadcast does not need to be interactive, according to Parson. It is for observation only.
“What we are talking about is just televising, there would be no interaction,” Commissioner Larry Philpott repeated. Then he added what he envisioned would be similar to what churches in the area have done through COVID, simply broadcasting. “It may be worthwhile to talk to some of the technicians at some of the local churches.”
They could provide information on setup costs, according to Philpott.
“I’m concerned that we’d have to go spend all this extra money,” Davis said of broadcasting.
Parson then pointed out that as opposed to a live-stream, the meeting could be recorded and uploaded later.
“You could simply electronically record them (and) post them on the town’s website later on,” he said of the meetings.
On a question from Commissioner Frank Tursi about the more than doubling of the monthly Internet fee, from $515 to $1,099, Fender said it was at the suggestion of the IT representative.
“He indicated that was needed to ensure he had the bandwidth to upload the video,” she said.
Commissioner P.J. Pugliese suggested focusing on recording and uploading.
“If the goal is to increase visibility, I think recording it and posting the next day accomplishes that goal,” he said.
Board members were noncommittal about broadcasting meetings of the other town boards.
While there was no decision, Fender was asked to discuss the process with area churches, other local governments and Spectrum to perhaps offer other alternatives.
“We can revisit this when you are ready in the next month or two,” Davis said.
The Swansboro Area Chamber of Commerce most recently pushed the idea of broadcasting meetings, according to Davis.
“I received a letter … from the Swansboro chamber,” Davis said, requesting a broadcast option.
Written on May 18 and signed by Junior Freeman, Swansboro Area Chamber of Commerce president, and Mike McHugh, executive director, the letter informs Davis that the SACC Board of Directors, by unanimous consensus, is making the request.
The letter states, “We strongly encourage you” to provide video of public meetings on digital platforms such as Facebook, YouTube or the web.
Doing so would allow chamber members and the public at large to be informed “in real time,” according to the letter.
