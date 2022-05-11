The Swansboro Historic Preservation Commission has put off a request from a property owner to allow the demolition of an outbuilding at 209 Main St.
While owners Christine and Chad Zuehlke received permission to perform various exterior alterations at the Peter Ringware House, the commission wants more information before allowing the “removal of a dilapidated shed.”
The business was handled at the April 19 meeting of the SHPC.
In her memo to the SHPC, Jennifer Ansell, town planner, states that – in addition to removing the outbuilding – the Zuehlkes submitted an application for a Certificate of Appropriateness to repair of the garage roof, move a window on the side of the home, rebuild the rear deck, stairs and handrails, add matching lattice to the front porch where it is missing and add an exterior light fixture to the front of the home.
The home is a contributing structure within the Swansboro Historic District, according to the memo. It was built in 1778.
“Alteration to the rear steps and handrails was previously approved in 2016 … however because the work was never completed, the COA expired,” Ansell states.
Four members of the historic preservation commission were in attendance: Patrick Larkin, chairman, Edward Binanay, Kim Kingrey and Christina Ramsey.
Chad Zuehlke told the commissioners that he tried to find a way to restore the building but there was too much rot. The floor was no longer stable, building was leaning and he believed it was unsafe.
“It’s not original to the house,” he said.
Binanay said he had no problem with approving all of the items on the Zuehlkes list, except for the removal of the outbuilding. He referred to a letter from John P. Wood, restoration specialist and regional supervisor in the Eastern Office, N.C. State Historic Preservation Office.
In that letter, Wood offers reasons to save the building.
He notes a “cursory inspection” of the building prior to the Zuehlkes purchase of the home. Wood said it was constructed in the 19th century and “likely served as a domestic outbuilding.”
“Unfortunately, I was not able to thoroughly examine the building at the time,” he writes. “This building and a one-story detached kitchen/dining building occupied the rear yard of the Ringware house. Both buildings were extant when archaeological investigations were conducted on the property in February 1962. The kitchen/dining building, which was situated close to the street has since been demolished (date of demolition unknown). To date I have not been able to determine if this building was original to the Ringware property or was moved to the property from elsewhere. It is also not clear why the building is not mentioned in the nomination. Regardless of its origin, the building was constructed during the district’s period of significance and contributes to the significance of the district.
“Nineteenth-century outbuildings in urban settings are a rare-surviving building type and should be preserved. Outbuildings provide a better understanding of a property’s and community’s historic pattern of development, as well as providing insight into the use and function of domestic spaces. The National Register of Historic Places criteria recognize seven aspects or qualities that, in various combinations, define historic integrity. These seven aspects include location, setting, design, materials, workmanship, feeling, and association. As an individual structure, this building retains the integrity of design, materials, workmanship, and feeling. The building contributes to the overall property’s setting and feeling. If it is determined that the building is original to the property, then it also helps convey the property’s integrity of location, design, and association.
“We recommend that the building be preserved and encourage the commission to work with the owner to explore preservation options for the building.”
Wood offered to meet with the Zuehlkes.
“Would you be willing to consult with John Wood?” Binanay asked.
Zuehlke indicated a desire to act on the demolition.
“It’s not original to the house,” he repeated, adding that he had confirmed that with a relative of the building’s previous owner. And, Zuehlke added, “The biggest thing is it’s a hazard.”
The commission was reluctant to grant that request though.
“I’d like for John to take a look at it,” Kingrey said.
A motion to approve the COA request – with the exception of the demolition – was approved 4-0.
In other business at the April 19 meeting the SHPC denied a homeowner’s request for fence repairs that had already take place.
Carla Reed submitted an application for a Certificate of Appropriateness to allow the installation of vinyl fencing at 204 Elm St., the Andrew Mason House, according to notes from Ansell.
Reed has already replaced the original wooden picket fence, which will be painted white once cured, but has installed vinyl screening behind the fencing, according to Ansell.
“Fences require Staff Approval in the Historic District,” Ansell writes. “In this case, the addition of the vinyl panels was denied by staff, therefore Ms. Reed had the option to either appeal staff’s decision to the full board pursuant to Section 152.480 of the Unified Development Ordinance, or, remove the vinyl panels”
In presenting her case to the commission members Reed said she chose to add the vinyl lattice after seeing it used in other areas of he historic district.
“I understand that I … didn’t initially establish whether or not it was anything I had to ask before I replaced my fence,” she said.
However, the fence was rotten and she said it took her some time to find a replacement that would match.
The lattice, according to Reed, also helped to keep her dog confined.
“I apologize if I was at fault,” she said.
On response to a questions from Binanay and Larkin, Ansell said, “There is a question if it is appropriate in the historic district.”
Citing that, Larkin explained the commission’s role is to uphold the district rules.
A motion to deny the COA request was approved 4-0.
Finally, the Swansboro Historic Preservation Commission did approve a request from Jonathan and Chelsea McDaniel, the owners of 114 Elm St., the Jonathan Green House.
“The home is contributing, constructed in approximately 1770,” Ansell said in the memo to the board.
In February 2020, the commission approved a COA allowing the replacement of some of the existing “non-historic windows” in the home with windows with colonial style grids without screens, according to the notes.
“We are doing renovation inside our basement,” McDaniel said.
He said that he plans to upsize the windows to match what is there.
A motion to approve the COA request was approved by a 4-0 vote.
