Unless the owners have a serious change of heart, the Swansboro Historic District will lose another contributing structure, probably in a year or so.
Frank Weaver and Bennie Goodwin are the owners of 214 Water St., the Edward N. Hill House. Weaver owns the property at 216 Water St. and Goodwin owns the property at 212 Water St.
At its meeting on July 20, the Swansboro Historic Preservation Commission considered a request from the men to “demolish/move” the home that was built in 1900.
Testimony presented at the quasi-judicial hearing did not favor the request.
Patrick Larkin, chairman of the commission, opened the agenda item by asking Chris Seaberg, town manager, to read into the record a letter from John P. Wood, preservation/restoration specialist with the State Historic Preservation Office.
The demolition of the home – a contributing structure – will “adversely impact the historic character and overall integrity of the district,” the letter states. (See related item.) Under the rules, the Swansboro Historic Preservation Commission cannot deny the request fo demolish the home as it does not meet “the requisite threshold for national or statewide significance.” But it can put a one-year waiting period in place as a condition of the Certificate of Appropriateness.
Before opening the floor to testimony, Larkin also asked that an email from Amy Gupton be entered into the record.
In the email she stated that she could not attend the hearing, but said, “I am against the demolition and this home should be respected as a historic home.”
Nearly every speaker, except for the owner, encouraged the commission to save the home or require the full 365-day waiting period, if the home is to be demolished.
Carol Hartsoe advocated for saving the home where it is.
“I believe this home is an important historical landmark for Swansboro,” she said. “I am wholeheartedly against demolition and hope you will vote to delay the demolition for one year so as to give the owners and Swansboro Historical Association more time to find ways to save this piece of history.”
Like many of the speakers, she expressed a love for the town and its history noting that the historic structures are what make this town “so unique and interesting to visit.”
Hartsoe also has a personal connection.
“My mother-in-law’s sister was the previous resident. Dan and Frances Hill and their two sons are our family,” she said of the most recent residents. “We have precious memories of visits there.”
Frances Hill outlived her husband and two sons and after her death, her daughters-in-law sold the house, according to Hartsoe.
“It is my belief that the buyers knew all along that they would let the house deteriorate so that it could be demolished,” Hartsoe said. “That plan would expand their properties. It is my opinion that at the time of purchase, they knew Swansboro is a historic town and that this home is a landmark and valuable asset in keeping Swansboro in historic status. I wish they would reconsider their plan to destroy it.”
Other speakers expressed the same impression – that the Weaver and Goodwin plan was “demolition by neglect” – and it was one against which Weaver pushed back.
Hartsoe asked the panel to at least delay the demolition.
“I am praying that this time would allow other options to be considered …options that would preserve the history of Swansboro, which in turn would enhance the future of the town,” she said.
Speaker Elaine Justice also touched on the belief that the home – which suffered severe roof damage after Frances Hill’s death – was not repaired and without the maintenance, the home deteriorated.
Pam Long, a member of the Swansboro Historical Association, said Swansboro is the destination of many for what it has to offer, primarily the older homes, like the Hill house.
“It is because of the charm, the quaintness and the history of the town,” she said.
Long also read into the record an email from Amelia Dees-Killette, an SHA member and a retired professor of history, who was unable to attend the hearing.
“I … hope that you will vote to delay the demolition of the Hill house at 214 Water St. for the allowed 365 days,” Dees-Killette writes. “I know this is a hard choice but I think there needs to be more time for the owners to consider other options and the dangers of a decision that compromises Swansboro’s National Historic District.” The loss of the home could mean the town loses its designation “because of too few houses to meet the requirements.”
She also said there could be an option.
“Some concerned citizens feel so passionately about the potential loss of this property that they have expressed interest in organizing an alliance to purchase and restore the house,” Dees-Killette said.
She explained that Water Street is one of Swansboro’s most historic locations and that Monte Hill, who likely built the house along with his father, was one of Swansboro’s most productive boat builders from the 1920s through the 1940s.
“The character of a place is best reflected through the original homes of its residents,” Dees-Killette said. “Please encourage the new custodians of Swansboro’s heritage at 214 Water St. to do what some other owners have done and preserve the history on Water Street. The house may have to move up a few feet and they may not have as big a yard as they would like, but coastal people as shown by the families of Water Street have always had to adapt to preserve their assets.”
In her comments Joan Gerdsen said that when she chose to move to Swansboro years ago, there was no downtown home for sale, so she purchased elsewhere. However, she added, “My heart belongs downtown.”
Her actions over the years have supported that. She has been instrumental in establishing the Swansboro Area Heritage Center and she has been a key organizer in the Swansboro Historic Homes Tour. She urged the commission to delay the demolition in hopes that an alternative can be found.
“We’d like you to put off the decision,” she said. “Give us time so we can discuss with the owners the possibility of saving that home.”
When he got to the podium, Weaver took offense at the implication that he or Goodwin did not have Swansboro’s best interest at heart.
“We love Swansboro,” he said.
Numerous times in his comments he said that their intention had been to have the home moved off the lot. The owners would then divide the property between them to add to their side yards, Weaver said.
“We want it moved.” Weaver said. They want to preserve the home, just not on the lot at 214 Water St. “We’ll assist in any way we can.”
Joan Deaton, a member of the historic preservation commission, questioned that by pointing that the owners had failed to take even the most basic steps to keep the home dry. She referred to numerous missing shingles when she said, “Maybe you should have covered it up.”
Weaver said the plans were to take steps to protect the home but those plans were derailed by COVID-19.
“I’m a bit disappointed,” Deaton said.
Samantha Carillo urged the commission to delay the demolition in hopes the Hill house could be saved.
Cynthia Binnay, owner of the Ringware House on Main Street, said in her testimony that owning a historic home comes with a responsibility. She said it has taken “hundreds of thousands” of dollars to renovate her home. But the historic homes are what make Swansboro special and, for many, they are the reason tourists choose to visit.
When Larkin closed the hearing and opened the meeting to questions from the commission members, Christina Ramsey asked Weaver: “You want the house removed or demolished?”
“We are willing to give the house away and have it moved,” he replied.
Kim Oliver Kingrey, co-chairman of the commission, said the loss of the home could have an economic impact on owners of other homes in the district.
“The state provides for certain tax credits available through application by the property owners in our historic district who are undergoing rehabilitation or restoration projects,” she explained after meeting. “The gradual loss of properties over the years for a number of reasons to include neglect, storms, etc., in our district has caused us to move into a time where we are in danger of not being able to maintain the integrity of the historic district.”
This loss could affect not only the tax-credit availability, but also the very reason why people choose to come to Swansboro.
“The protection of the integrity of the district is my biggest challenge as a board member,” Kingrey said. “Undoing what has been done in the past is impossible, so really paying attention and managing proactively and not reactively could make all the difference in the world.”
Deaton chose to comment: “We want the people who move here to appreciate us.” And, she added, “I’m concerned and worried about what’s going to happen to our historic district.”
A motion to delay action until the August meeting in order to gather more information was approved by a 6-0 vote. In addition to Larkin, Deaton, Ramsey and Kingrey, commissioners on hand included Jeff Conway and Ben Parker.
Email Jimmy Williams at jimmy@tidelandnews.com.
For more on this story purchase a copy of the July 28, 2021, Tideland News.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.