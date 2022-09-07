In a special-called meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 31, the Onslow County Board of Education voted to remove member Russell Eric Whitfield from his seat on the board, effective immediately, according to information from Jessica Wells, public information assistant with Onslow County Schools.
The action came despite an offer from Whitfield to resign his seat.
The vote was the culmination of the amotion process initiated by the board of education in May. Under North Carolina common law, Wells explained, amotion is the process by which a governing body can remove a sitting member from office when their misconduct rises to the level of “just cause.”
Pursuant to the amotion resolution adopted by the board of education on May 26 and in accordance with the Rules of Procedure for Amotion Hearing adopted by the board on June 7 a public hearing was held on Monday, July 25. The intention of this hearing was for all evidence, documents, testimony and related matters to be presented to the Hearing Officer.
In the meeting Aug. 31, Valecia McDowell, the hearing officer, presented her findings to the board, concluding that Whitfield’s actions provided just cause for removal. McDowell is an attorney with Moore & Van Allen,
Upon receiving the hearing officer’s report, the board voted 5-0 to remove Whitfield from office. Whitfield and member Melissa Oakley recused themselves from the deciding vote. Oakley had been the subject of the hearing but was cleared of any wrong-doing.
The vacancy on the Onslow County Board of Education created by the amotion vote will be filled in accordance with state and local law.
Because board elections are partisan the vacancy on the board – which normally includes seven members – will be filled in consultation with the Republican Party, according to Brent C. Anderson chief communications officer with Onslow County Schools.
Onslow County school board elections were changed to partisan in time for the 2020 elections.
The decision was made by General Assembly, according to Anderson, “but only for certain counties,” of which Onslow is one.
Whitfield, elected to a four-year term as a Republican in 2020, has since changed his party affiliation to Democrat.
The school board policy states: “If a vacancy in the membership of the board occurs due to death, resignation or otherwise of a member who was elected on a partisan basis beginning in 2018, the vacancy will be filled in accordance with G.S. 115C-37.1. As provided by this statute, the board will consult with the county executive committee of the party of the vacating board member, if elected as a nominee of a political party, and appoint the person recommended by that party executive committee if the executive committee makes a recommendation within 30 days of the occurrence of the vacancy.”
So Whitfield’s current affiliation is of no consequence, according to Anderson.
“He was elected as a Republican and the Republican Party will have the opportunity to fill the seat,” Anderson said.
