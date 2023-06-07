A home in the Swansboro Historic District, slated for destruction a few months agon, has gained new life.
Not only will the Jesse Moore House not be razed, the prospective owners plan to fully restore the historic home to contributing status. (See related story.)
The first step in that process came in May when Jordan Proctor earned a variance from the Swansboro Flood Management Appeals Board.
With the variance, she said she plans to complete some improvements at the Jesse Moore House at 208 South Water St.
The variance, granted in a special meeting on May 23, will allow her family to make interior and exterior repairs “to make the dwelling safe and habitable.”
The variance, which relieves her of having to meet flood elevation standards, is allowed based on the potential historical status of the Jesse Moore House.
The home was built in the 1940s and Proctor said she plans to restore the home to contributing status.
Becca Brehmer, Swansboro projects/planning coordinator, presented the request for a variance to the flood management board.
She provided an overview of the procedure and introduced Proctor, who offered details of the request.
“Thank you for allowing me to do this today,” said told the board.
Members in attendance were Junior Freeman, Brett Lanier and Jonathan McDaniel.
“The historical authenticity of the Jesse Moore house is dependent on it being on the original site that Mr. Jesse Moore built the house,” Proctor told them. “He was a boat captain and sold his catch off of his dock and in this house at this site. The plans are to do only the necessary repairs to make it livable and to keep its authenticity for historic purposes.”
Keeping the home at its present site is critical to its value as a historic structure, according to Proctor.
“The proximity to the water and the local landmark Poor Man’s Hole is critical. The narrative of the house and the surrounding land is important to save and allow it to be available to the community.”
Proctor further stated that other than removing vinyl and repairing rotted wood, no further exterior changes are planned.
“Fixing original details and making the interior safe and livable is the goal,” she said.
“The desire to restore this house to its original details, and to bring about its original charm is why a variance is necessary,” Proctor continued. “It originally was built as a humble and quaint cottage for a boat captain. Changing its elevation or lifting it would permanently destroy its historical charm. Without this variance, the house will need to be demolished.”
Public comment was allowed during the meeting, but none was offered.
When Freeman, acting as chair, closed the hearing, Andrea Correll, town planner was allowed to speak.
She said that the variance is a critical first step in preserving the house.
Proctor’s plans are to restore the home into a contributing structure within the historic district, according to Correll. For that to happen, she added, “We would have to work with John Wood.”
Wood is a restoration special with the State Historic Preservation Office.
“There are lots of things going on.”
Freeman took particular interest in the status of the home’s foundation, noting that during storm surge the structure might have been flooded.
“Is the foundation … safe, once the work is done?” he asked.
Proctor said the foundation is in good condition.
“We’ve had it fully inspected,” she said. “The foundation is sound.”
There had been some fire damage to the home in the past few years, and the roof might have leaked at some point, but the home had never been flooded despite having been through not Only Hurricane Florence in 2018, but also Hurricane Hazel in 1954, according to comments.
Correll reminded the board that it is important to not alter the structure, if it is to become a contributing structure.
“She’s just trying to make it safe for her family,” Correll said.
The vote to approve the variance was 3-0
Email Jimmy Williams at jimmy@tidelandnews.com.
Purchase a copy of the June 7, 2023, Tideland News for more on this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.