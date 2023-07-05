Filing for municipal office begins this week and, with three members nearing the end of their terms, there are changes ahead for the Swansboro Board of Commissioners. At least one will not seek reelection, one is still considering and one will be on the ballot.
Commissioner Frank Tursi, mayor pro-tem, has made it no secret that this would be his final term, and he confirmed that last week.
“No, I haven’t changed my mind,” he said. “I won’t be seeking reelection.”
Swansboro features a six-member board, with a mayor and five commissioners.
Mayor John Davis, elected to a second term of office in 2021, is in the midst of a four-year term. Likewise, Commissioners Jeff Conaway and Larry Philpott are in the middle of their terms.
Commissioners P.J. Pugliese, Pat Turner and Tursi are nearing the ends of their current terms.
“As of right now I am still undecided,” said Pugliese as filing approaches.
Turner, on Friday, said she would seek a third term.
Municipal filing begins on Friday, July 7, at noon, according to Kristie Smith, elections supervisor with the Onslow County Board of Elections. Filing is allowed until Friday, July 21, at noon. Municipal elections will take place on Nov. 7 under new rules. (See related story.)
Tursi will complete his second four-year term, Turner will have served six years at the end of this term and Pugliese is near the end of his first four-year term.
Swansboro voters elect three commissioners every other year. The two with the most votes serve four years and the third-place finisher gets a two-year term.
Under this staggered format, the voters can elect a majority of the five members every two years.
“I have a number of reasons for the decision,” Tursi said. “Primarily, I think it’s important that elected officials, particularly at our level of government, limit the time they serve. Eight years is gracious plenty. Local boards tend to become hidebound and set in their ways with the same cast year after year. They need to be leavened with fresh perspectives and new ideas.
“Also, I’ll be facing a deadline for my book about North Carolina baseball players. I suspect much of my time next year will be spent rushing the clock to meet that deadline.
“Finally, I’m not sure how much longer I’ll be in Swansboro. As we get older, Doris and I want to be closer to our daughter and granddaughter. Right now, they’re in Durham but that could change. I suspect a move in their direction, wherever that might be, is likely. It would be unfair to the voters and to the board if I had to resign before the new term was complete.”
Looking back, Tursi said, “I consider the last eight years serving the good people of Swansboro to be one of the most rewarding experiences of my life. I believe I made a difference in helping guide the watershed management plan and the land-use plan update. Both are important blueprints for the future. If followed, they will lessen the stormwater pollution in the White Oak, better prepare our waterfront town for the more powerful and frequent storms and surprises that will certainly come as the water continues to rise, and help meet the goal of keeping Swansboro from becoming ‘Anytown USA.’
“I also leave with the town in the best financial shape it’s probably ever been in.
“Plus, I brought a old newspaperman’s common sense and cynical eye to the job. That’s never a bad thing.”
Email Jimmy Williams at jimmy@tidelandnews.com.
Purchase a copy of the July 5, 2023, Tideland News for more on the upcoming election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.