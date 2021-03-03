When Swansboro Fire Chief Mark Tessing retires in July, he’ll leave behind a busier department than when he joined.
The town has undergone substantial growth in recent years, a surge in population that has seen the Swansboro Fire Department calls doubled.
“We were doing 250 calls (per year) when I got here, now it’s over 500,” Tessing said.
The nature of the department’s ability to answer calls has also changed during Tessing’s tenure. When he was hired as chief in 2016 – after serving the department for 12 years – paid staff were only on duty from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
By 2017, paid coverage went 24/7 with four paid personnel on duty during the daytime and two on duty through the night. It was estimated then that it would shorten the department’s night-time response time from 7 minutes to 3.5 minutes.
In order to boost volunteerism for the department, the town constructed sleeping quarters at the Public Safety Facility, home of the town’s police and fire departments.
Currently, the department consists of five paid staff, 18 part-time personnel and 15 volunteers.
“I’m more fortunate than the volunteer departments because I have a paid staff,” Tessing said. “The town has really taken care of us the last few years. They gave us the sleeping quarters, among a few other upgrades.”
All fire departments’ shift towards medical training over the last 15 years was beneficial during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with firefighters being hailed initially to calls with patients who were having trouble breathing. Those coronavirus-related calls have since been strictly allocated to the county’s EMT department.
The pandemic still has a significant impact on the protocols in place and the risks firefighters take day-to-day.
“Our biggest problem right now, of course, is exposure to COVID-19,” Tessing said. “We’re not being called out for COVID calls anymore, but it’s still a concern for any calls we answer, such as heart attacks or automobile accidents.”
Back in 2017, when the department transitioned to a 24/7 structure, the department answered just under 300 calls, with approximately 25 percent for structural fires and the other 75 percent for calls that were non-structural in nature.
Those numbers are consistent with today’s calls, which are predominantly car accident responses. The department saw an increase in medical calls during the pandemic, but not an increase in fires.
“We have a good fire prevention program in place,” Tessing said. “We typically handle more fires outside the city lines, like in Hubert and Bear Creek.”
Fires are still a real element of the job – the department was dispatched on a recent Friday, just before this interview, in response to a small fire.
“Usually when you see us, it’s on your worst day,” Tessing said. “We try to make it better. You can’t please everybody, but we do our best.”
To continue serving the public under the current ISO fire insurance rating, the department maintains two fire engines, a ladder truck and a tanker, in addition to a brush-truck for brush fires.
Fire engines and ladder trucks are considered to have a 20-year life if they are custom built. Engines generally cost upwards of $400,000 when fully equipped and ladders start at around $800,000. Keeping and replacing this equipment is expensive.
Paid staff is always in need of an increase, as well, with the department able to recently add one personnel position. Between the 36 hours of fire and medical training education required and the nature of the job, retaining volunteers is a challenge.
“Volunteers are very hard to get,” Tessing said. “Even when you do get some, if a call comes in during the day, a lot of them are working.”
The bulk of the department’s force comes from part-timers, who are often susceptible to COVID-19 exposure from other departments and are often forced to quarantine for 14 days out of precaution.
“We’ve been struggling to fill slots,” Tessing said. “That’s our biggest thing.”
Part-time personnel often works 12-hour shifts, and volunteers fill in when they can. Volunteers and paid personnel and everyone in between must undergo the same education.
Tessing’s role is mainly administrative, working 50-60 hours a week overseeing operations and handling paperwork and budget duties.
“Right now we’re going through the budget, putting together the numbers for next year,” Tessing said. “Hopefully we’re going to order a new fire truck soon. The day-to-day stuff kind of takes care of itself. It’s just about paying the bills and keeping finance happy.”
Tessing, 65, has been in the firefighting industry for 47 years, finding a rewarding career that stretched from New Jersey to North Carolina.
“It’s just something that always spoke to my heart,” he said. “It’s a rewarding career. I don’t think you can ask for anything more. We don’t deal with a lot of fires, but it’s nice to be out in the community, talking to people and educating people on what we do.”
Tessing will move to Myrtle Beach when he retires in July, where he has already constructed a home near his grandchildren. His wife lives there now and he makes the commute on the weekends.
Tessing made Swansboro his second home after visiting his sister, a retired Navy sailor, during the summers.
“I came to visit her and kept saying we needed to move down there,” he said. “Then, we finally made the move. I’ll miss the people. It’s a family here. I’ll probably end up joining a volunteer fire department down there, so maybe I won’t have time to miss it, I don’t know. I don’t think I’ll be able to walk away entirely.”
The essence of the department’s role in the community has, like many things, adjusted sharply to the ongoing pandemic. Among the many changes is one of Tessing’s favorite recurring memories with the department, the “Touch-A-Truck” program that allowed children and adults alike to get an up-close look at one of the department’s engines.
“We used to go to the schools or go to parking lots and it was great to see the big smiles on the kids,” Tessing said.
“Even the adults love to see the truck. Who doesn’t love the siren?”
Email Zack Nally at zack@thenewstimes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.