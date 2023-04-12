A look into establishing a social district in Swansboro produced a mostly negative reaction. But while commissioners passed on the idea for now, they left the door open to revisit the issue.
Establishing a social district would allow patrons of restaurants and bars to carry alcoholic drinks – beer, wine and liquor – outside and into other participating businesses. (See related story.)
Town staff presented a report on the idea when the commissioners met on March 27. While the report included a survey of merchants in the downtown area, it was a downtown resident that opened the meeting with a comment.
Ann and Bob Shuler live in a historic home on Front Street that has been in her family for decades.
“These comments are from the heart,” she said. “No one cares more for this town than I.
“It seems we have a social district already.”
Shuler noted that the open carry of alcoholic beverages is obvious to her along the historic downtown. The residue is litter.
“Do we want to further encourage this? And do we want to change the image of our town?” Shuler asked.
She noted the tragedy of alcohol-related deaths on roads and waterways in urging the commissioners to reject the proposal.
“Many of us feel that being intoxicated by our breathtaking beauty is by far all we need and we are thankful and can be satisfied and enjoy what we have,” she said,
In her comments, Andrea Correll, planner, told the commissioners that a social district essentially creates an exception to the open container law of North Carolina.
She said that a team made up of town staff mapped out a proposed area that included commercial property along Front Street, up N.C. 24 to Il Cigno, up Main Street to Muttigans and up Church Street to the Swansboro Visitors Center.
“This is just a preliminary of what a social district would entail,” she told commissioners on March 27.
Merchants in the area were provided notice of the proposal along with a survey. There were two questions: Do you think creating a social district in downtown Swansboro would be beneficial for our town; and: Would your downtown business be open to participating in a social district downtown, which would include using required labeled plastic cups and provided window decals?
Thirty surveys were delivered, according to Correll, 10 came back in favor and two were against.
Mayor John Davis posed the first question, and it was directed to Dwayne Taylor, Swansboro Police Department chief.
“Currently, do we have folks with open containers downtown?” he asked.
“We do,” Taylor replied. “Especially during events or festivals.”
And a social district might keep a bar or restaurant from falling afoul of the law, according to Taylor.
“It would protect the businesses that are selling the alcohol,” he said.
As it is, someone might take alcohol off premises without the knowledge of the shopkeeper.
“If the ALE officer were to come in and catch somebody doing it, then that business could have its permit suspended,” Taylor said.
Commissioner Jeff Conaway indicated he did not believe SPD had sufficient manpower to manage social districting.
“How is this going to be enforced?” he asked Taylor.
As with any violation of law, Taylor said that upon a report of someone leaving the district with alcohol, an officer would respond. And that person would be in violation of the open-container law.
Conaway indicated that believed an officer would need to be in the area any time the social district is open.
That raised a question from Davis about the duration of allowing social districting. Taylor told the mayor that the statute allows the town to set the days and times social districting would be allowed.
Commissioner Frank Tursi pointed out that with a social district there is nothing to prevent a person with an open container from walking to a vehicle and driving.
Tursi also questioned Correll as to the rationale behind the parameters.
In reply, she said the staff wanted to ensure that each eligible business was included in the proposal. She also made it clear that the commissioners would make the decision.
“We are not here as advocates,” Correll said. “We are here to get input. The pros and cons are on the table for your discussion.”
Commissioner Pat Turner questioned the survey methodology.
“I didn’t see anything from residents,” she said.
Correll pointed out that the district would be driven by the businesses.
Noting downtown Swansboro’s mix of uses though, Turner said of the residents, “I would think they would be just as important.”
Commissioner Larry Philpott said he had concerns.
“Enforcement is really a concern,” he said. “We don’t have the resources to keep someone in that district.”
Philpott explained that the drinking public might not pay close attention to the district boundaries, resulting in open containers in areas beyond where social districting is allowed.
Also, he said that he was concerned by the potential for litter to end up in the river.
“We’ve been trying to clean that river up for a long time,” he said.
Philpott seemed to lean into the message open drinking might convey.
“I’m not sure what kind of environment we might be creating here,” he said,
Finally, he added, “We have a very strong residential presence down in this area.”
There rare esidences on both sides of Front Street, according to Philpott. And, like Turner, should the idea ever be considered, he would prefer it be a smaller area and that residents be included in the gathering of opinion.
Commissioner P.J. Pugliese, who first suggested the town consider a social district, provided a different take on the idea.
First of all, he said it was wrong to characterize social districting as a drunken “frat party.”
“I definitely understand a lot of the concerns,” Pugliese said. “But I think the thought that we should be worried that somebody might leave a bar with a drink in their hand doesn’t make a lot of sense to me because they could drink that drink in the bar. Having a social district doesn’t exacerbate that problem.”
His point was that all the laws that apply to serving alcohol would still apply, even with a social district.
And, as Taylor had noted, “This district safeguards our restaurants,” Pugliese said.
Refusing to consider the social district penalizes the downtown merchants, according to the commissioner.
“We have a vibrant downtown … we have a lot of visitors,” Pugliese said. A social district would enhance that. “This could set us apart from other towns.”
Davis asked Taylor how many citations for driving while impaired can be traced to downtown bars and restaurants.
“Most of the DWIs here are coming from the beach,” Taylor said.
While Taylor was at the podium, Turner asked how other towns like Swansboro had fared with a social district, relative to an increase in incidents.
“I reached out to Waynesville, their population is about a thousand more than Swansboro,” Taylor said. There had been no increase in incidents as a result. “And I also reached out to Norwood, which is about a thousand less than Swansboro.” There was no change in Norwood either, according to Taylor.
While there was no call for a motion, Davis said he felt commissioners were uncomfortable with considering a social district.
Tursi backed that up.
“I don’t think the town should be encouraging public drunkenness,” he said.
Furthermore, Tursi also mentioned that he believed that if mostly restaurants are involved, it made little sense to purchase and carry a drink from one restaurant or bar to another restaurant or bar.
And, Tursi said, the town’s mix of downtown residential is a concern.
Pugliese remained supportive.
“I’m definitely for it,” he said. Not only will it allow visitors to enjoy one or two drinks while enjoying the town’s waterfront, it will also allow businesses to turn over seats more often. And it might actually encourage people to drink less, because they won’t have to “belly-up to the bar” in order to drink.
The last word on the social district proposal came from Paula Webb – not the Swansboro Town Manager – at the end of the meeting.
“I think you all have covered everything,” she said when invited to the podium.
The downtown resident also said that she was satisfied that should the concept of a social district come up again, the residents would be taken into account.
