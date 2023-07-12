Gary and Carol Licko of Deland, Fla., surprised Ben Licko of Swansboro with a visit on Ben’s 100th birthday on Monday, July 10.
It was a chance to spend a sacred occasion with his father’s brother, Gary said. And it was quite special, given that Gary’s father died in his 50s. And, Gary added, he has long looked up to Ben.
“Ever since I’ve known him, he’s been a positive sort of guy,” Gary said.
While Ben and his wife Mary visited with Gary and Carol, Ben shared his thoughts on turning 100. Gary said that he and Ben share the same hearing impairment, which allows Gary to better communicate with Ben.
“I’m very thankful for being 100 years old and for what I’ve accomplished,” Ben told Gary. “I wish I could have done more.”
Over the past few days, the impact a humble Ben has had on Swansboro has been obvious.
Though he and wife Mary spent about five years living in Fort Myers, Fla., and traveling, Swansboro has been, and remains, home for them.
His birthday milestone was recognized by the Swansboro Board of Commissioners, which proclaimed July 10 as Ben Licko Day in Swansboro.
Licko, a long-time member of Swansboro United Methodist Church, was honored at a reception during the Sunday school hour on Sunday, July 9.
Dozens of fellow church members were on hand to offer well-wishes and enjoy a program of music provided by fellow Sunday school members Angie Cooper and Dave Johnson, who were joined by the Rev. Kevin Baker, pastor.
Today, July 12, Ben was to be honored by his friends and neighbors from The Villages at a reception at Cape Carteret Presbyterian Church.
In his conversation with Gary, Ben shared a more sobering aspect of reaching 100.
“I think with a long life comes a heavy burden that we carry,” he told Gary.
“He’s lost a son and many family members … and countless friends that he misses dearly,” Gary said.
Mary said that when Gary asked Ben if there was one person he would want to see, Ben did not hesitate, it was a friend killed in World War II.
Ben, a WWII veteran, had intended to join the Air Force with this childhood friend, but his hearing impairment forced him to change course. So he joined the U.S. Marine Corps.
“I’m proud of that, very proud,” he told Gary.
“He is very proud of his military service,” Gary said. “He can recite the Marine Corps Hymn and not miss a word.”
It was the Marine Corps that brought Ben to Swansboro.
In an interview with the Tideland News last year, Ben said that when he moved to Swansboro, the White Oak River Bridge was built out of wood.
“It’s amazes me,” he said in the January 2022 interview. “I never thought I’d see bumper-to-bumper traffic going down the main road.”
Ben said he bought 5 acres of property in Swansboro for $100 an acre following his discharge from the Marine Corps in 1946, thrilled to be able to raise a family in the town.
The Pennsylvania native eventually went to work for Nationwide Insurance, retiring in 1989 after 30 years with the company.
“He reflects very much on friendship, business friendships and personal friendships,” Gary pointed out.
During his successful career in business Ben helped establish the Swansboro Rotary Club in 1978 and served as the club’s charter president. He was a leader at his church, serving as president of the Methodist Men’s group at SUMC.
But that should be not surprising, as personal relationships remain most important, according to Ben.
“He worries that people don’t realize that importance today,” Gary said.
Surely, one learns much in 100 years, but Ben has lived every day with the philosophy he gladly shares today.
“If we took more time to talk to each other, get to know each other, respect each other, we could accomplish much,” he said.
Email Jimmy Williams at jimmy@tidelandnews.com.
