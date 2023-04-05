With very little discussion on March 13 town commissioners voted to undo a decades-old plan to re-introduce commercial uses to the Water Street waterfront downriver to Ward Shore Park.
The vote to downzone on Water Street applied to eight waterfront lots between Drudy Lane and Casper’s Marina, according to information from Andrea Correll, town planner.
In her report to the commissioners on March 13, she notes that the idea of changing the zoning from business-2, Historic District Overlay to residential-6, single-family, came from the board of commissioners.
Her memo at the March 13 meeting also noted that the commissioners satisfied the need for a public hearing on Dec. 12. At that meeting, Commissioner Larry Philpott asked to put off the decision pending completion of two text amendments proposals – since codified – concerning rebuilds in the Swansboro Historic District. Those changes put limits on mass and scale of replacement structures and also establish penalties for allowing a historic building to deteriorate.
When he opened the matter, Mayor John Davis pointed out that that all that was needed was a board decision.
“The public hearing for this has already been held,” he said. “There will not be a public hearing portion of this.
“This is a matter of just voting.”
The proposed classification, R6SF, is the same as other residential properties in the historic district, according to the memo from Correll, “including those properties across Water Street.”
The planner also provided an explanation of “downzoning.” It is a zoning ordinance that affects an area of land by either “decreasing the development density of the land” or by “reducing the permitted uses of the land that are specified in a zoning ordinance or land development regulation.”
The Swansboro Planning Board, which acts in an advisory capacity to the town commissioners, voted unanimously to recommend the downzoning be approved, according to Correll. She also said the change is supported by the land-use map.
The B2HDO designation was placed on the property in the 1990s as a way for town commissioners to address a trend to convert waterfront property downtown from commercial to residential.
The designation allowed residential use as being secondary to commercial. Town officials at the time believed that with commercial as a primary use, the waterfront would be more open to the public. Existing homes were not affected by the change as long as they remain occupied.
In that time only one home was replaced in that area and it was a lawyer’s office and residence.
Also key to the change was the desire of the commissioners at the time to establish a waterfront Dock Walk between the old Swansboro Elementary School (now Swan Harbor) and Ward Shore Park.
Following a motion and second to approve the change, Commissioner Larry Philpott asked Correll to speak to another possible avenue to rezone the property to residential: conditional use.
Under conditional use, the town could affix a condition to the rezoning that would include the property owners’ agreeing to allow the establishment of the Dock Walk.
“There has been a little bit of discussion in the newspaper about conditional overlay,” Philpott said to Correll. “Can you expand on that?”
Correll said that a conditional use would not be possible under the statute that allows the downzoning.
“A conditional rezoning requires a site plan,” she said. That is not a possibility with downzoning.
According to Correll, the town would have to abandon the downzoning plan and start the rezoning process over to consider a conditional use.
Philpott then pointed out that the most-recent downtown revitalization plan does specify the construction of a sidewalk or a trail along Water Street.
That would still be possible, according to Correll
Correll had said that the Swansboro Waterfront Access Plan, which was citizen-driven and approved about 10 years ago, recommends a sidewalk on Water Street, rather than a boardwalk.
During a planning board meeting to consider the downzoning, Correll said she did not think “any of … other residents would be unhappy with a sidewalk.”
The vote to approve the change in zoning was unanimous.
Town commissioners recommended the downzoning following a plea from a Water Street property owner trying to sell her property.
Debbie Wilson, who owns 209 South Water St. along with a sister, told town officials it would be easier to sell the waterfront lot, vacant since 2018, if it was zoned residential.
Correll said the town proposal was to change the entire side of the street, between Through the Looking Glass and Casper’s Marina, to R6SF, which allows single-family homes on lots with a minimum of 6,000 square feet.
As the matter progressed through official channels, one of the lots – nine were under consideration originally – was removed from consideration.
David Pinsky, owner of the Bloodgood House at 207 Water St., asked it be removed from consideration. He wanted the property to remain B2HDO
In reply to a question from a planning board member, Correll said the push for downzoning came about over a concern over “consistent development” on the street. And she said that under the B2HDO, there would be potential for a large commercial usage.
While there was little discussion among commissioners on March 13, Commissioner Frank Tursi did address a specific reason for supporting the downzoning at the panel’s December meeting.
The town’s updated land-use plan identifies Water Street as highly vulnerable to future flooding and storm damage because of the warming climate.
“It’s only prudent that development in such areas be kept to a minimum to reduce the cost of protecting them in the future,” Tursi said. “Downzoning to single-family residential makes sense because protecting or relocating homes will be cheaper than protecting restaurants or other types of businesses.”
