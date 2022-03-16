With filing for the North Carolina’s May 17 Primary Election now complete, voters have a few weeks to become familiar with candidates.
As usual, the Republican side of the primary is chock full of candidates.
There are some, but not many, races among Democrats locally. One of note is the race to determine the Democratic candidate for the N.C. House of Representatives 14th District.
This race for the Democratic nomination is between Isaiah “Ike” Johnson of Jacksonville and Eric Whitfield of Hubert.
George Cleveland of Jacksonville, incumbent, is running unopposed for the Republican Party’s nomination.
The race is interesting due to the fact that for the first time in recent memory, the Onslow County Democratic Party is endorsing one primary candidate over another. The county party is endorsing Johnson, according to Marcy Wofford, first vice chair of the county party.
She pointed out that endorsements among the party candidates is discouraged as a matter of party policy. But she added, “It does not say that we can’t.”
Party officials agreed with the decision due to the fact that it involved Whitfield, a sitting member of the Onslow County Board of Elections who won that seat in 2020 running as a Republican.
In the run-up to the November 2020 elections for school board Whitfield was criticized for racist social media comments, according to reports published in the Jacksonville Daily News.
Sometime later, according to the Daily News, Whitfield faced accusations of cyber-stalking.
He switched party affiliation last year.
Wofford said she spoke with him prior to making the party’s endorsement public.
“He did try to call me and make a deal,” Wofford said of Whitfield. “He said he’d been disavowed by the Republican Party. He said they took away his free speech.
“I told him we would disavow him as well.”
Wofford said county party officials were not only comfortable endorsing Whitfield’s primary opponent – who happens to be chairman of the Onslow County Democratic Party – but also went public with their rebuke of Whitfield.
“We put on our Facebook page a resolution against him,” she said. “This is a statement in and of itself. We do not acknowledge any affiliation with him.” (See related article.)
Wofford said these are “unprecedented” times.
“Mr. Whitfield has made incendiary and racist remarks in the past, which have been covered in the press and are public knowledge,” Wofford explained. “Mr. Whitfield changed his party affiliation sometime after the 2020 election from Republican to Democrat. As noted in our Resolution of Non-Affiliation and Non-Endorsement, any registered voter may file for office without the prior approval of a political party.” But, she added, “Mr. Whitfield does not represent the principles of the Onslow County or North Carolina Democratic Party. This is not an issue of mere policy differences but, rather, moral tenets of civil rights and respect.”
In offering her support, Wofford lauded Johnson.
“Ike Johnson is a community leader, a mentor to students, a Deacon, and retired Marine Major,” she said. “During these unprecedented times, we need leaders who will serve their community.” In her statement, Wofford quotes Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., “We need leaders not in love with money but in love with justice. Not in love with publicity but in love with humanity. Leaders who can subject their particular egos to the pressing urgencies of the great cause of freedom … a time like this demands great leaders.”
Johnson, Wofford said, “is a man of deep integrity.”
Efforts to reach Whitfield were unsuccessful.
Another Democratic primary of note is the one for the U.S. House of Representatives 3rd District.
Joe Swartz faces Barbara D. Gaskins for the nomination.
Greg Murphy of Greenville currently holds the office. In addition to Murphy, the Republican primary includes Brian Michael Friend, George J. Papastrat, Tony Cowden and Eric Earhart
Swartz, who said he switched parties following the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, lives in Swansboro.
“Supporting me instead of Greg Murphy gets you a better congressman, but did you know it could also historic?” Swartz asks on Facebook. “If elected, I’d be the first openly gay congressman elected in North Carolina and the first military spouse elected in the US.”
Gaskins, who lives in Washington – North Carolina, of course – like Swartz has a unique story.
“My name is Barbara Gaskins and, unlike most politicians, I am a single mom, a community advocate, and a woman of the people,” she said. “I’m running because I want to help restore North Carolina.
“I am a proud Democrat, and I am running to be the first-ever Black congresswoman elected to North Carolina’s 3rd District. Let’s make history together.
The Republican Primary for Onslow County Sheriff does include a Swansboro man, JJ Zamora.
Other candidates are Chris Thomas of Richlands, Jacob Donnenwirth of Jacksonville and John Yopp Jacksonville.
No Democrats filed for the office of sheriff.
P. Wagner of Richlands is the lone candidate in the Democratic Primary for Onslow County Board of Commissioners.
In the Republican Primary the candidates include Royce Bennett, Tim Foster, Mark Price, Mike Caley and Lisa Carpenter, all of Jacksonville, and Will Argenbright of Holly Ridge.
The top three candidates will advance to the general election, according to the board of elections.
Tanyetta Hill of Jacksonville is the lone candidate in the Democratic Primary for the Onslow County Board of Education.
Angie Todd and Shawn Potvin, both of Hubert, are among the Republican Primary candidates. Others include Bradley Williams of Sneads Ferry, Bill Lanier of Jacksonville, Louis Rogers of Jacksonville, Diane R. LeBlanc of Jacksonville, Elbert Garvey of Jacksonville and Randall G. Butler of Richlands.
The top three candidates advance to the general election.
Cindy Padgett Casteen of Holly Ridge is running unopposed in the Republican Primary for Onslow County Clerk of Superior Court.
Email Jimmy Williams at jimmy@tidelandnews.com.
For much more on the upcoming primary, purchase a copy of the March 16, 2022, Tideland News.
