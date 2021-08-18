Tideland News received a question from a Swansboro voter on Sunday concerning Dusty Rhodes and his run for mayor of Swansboro.
Specifically, the voter had heard a rumor that as an Onslow County employee, Rhodes is not eligible to run.
There is no truth to the rumor, according to Rhodes. It is simply false.
Rhodes is currently in a two-man race for mayor with John Davis, who is seeking a second term.
The rumor surprised Rhodes, who pointed out that no such claim was made in his run for town commissioner two years ago. He fell a handful of votes short of gaining office in 2019.
In an email, Rhodes explained that he is a 13-year employee of Onslow County Schools. He is the director of safety and security.
“My main roles are protection of life, preservation of property, and worker’s compensation,” he said.
He shared a copy of the Onslow County Schools’ Policy Code 7720, which affirms the right of an employee’s to seek and hold public office.
Rhodes also pointed out two of the town’s five commissioners work for the federal government.
“I find it interesting no one questioned me when I ran for town commissioner,” he said.
Email Jimmy Williams at jimmy@tidelandnews.com.
