Despite some reservations by Mayor John Davis – the apparent result of a misunderstanding – town commissioners voted to amend the Swansboro Unified Development Ordinance to incorporate development rules that would encourage preservation of wetlands.
Action on amendments to the residential cluster development ordinance came at the April 26 meeting of the board. The meeting took place online under the Zoom platform.
Davis opened the meeting by claiming – “I hope nobody will take this personally” – the proposal from the planning board did not have enough public input.
Later in the meeting, when the item came up for consideration, he indicated his disapproval to a section – Section E – that would require wetlands within a development to be deeded to the town. He questioned Jennifer Ansell, town planner, about the section.
“This is an optional process,” she told him. “It’s not a requirement.”
Essentially, the new rules put in place a process by which a developer, by agreeing to protect and preserve wetlands, can take advantage of the relaxation of some zoning requirements, according to the amendment.
Ansell told the commissioners the rewrite also clarifies the distinction between open space and dedication space.
“We just tried to clarify that requirement here,” she said.
The Swansboro Planning Board has recommended approval of the amendment.
“It was a 4-0 vote as far as the planning board vote,” Commissioner Laurent Meilleur noted.
Ansell said that is true.
“The planning board has recommended it forward as written,” she added.
Two commissioners took the opportunity to encourage Davis to be more careful in sharing opinion in the manner that he did.
“Section E really doesn’t do anything except require the wetlands be recorded on the plat,” Commissioner Frank Tursi told Davis. “You clearly misjudged that and … opened this whole discussion with a … negative spin that was wholly uncalled for.”
Meilleur said under generally accepted practice, the mayor should not attempt to influence in that way.
“As chair I believe you are supposed to hold middle ground, if you refer to ‘Robert’s Rules.’ Try to hold the opinion,” Meilleur said.
As for the claim that there was a lack of public input, Commissioner Larry Philpott reminded the commissioners that the idea of wetlands protection was a key component of the town’s 2019 Land-Use Plan update.
“This goes back to the land use plan … it was discussed then,” Philpott said, looking to commissioners on the board at the time for clarification.
“I can tell you that the land-use plan was the subject of a lot of public comment … open space … was a primary concern … and a major goal of the land-use plan,” Tursi said. He continued, “This ordinance finally gets to codify how we’re going to try to preserve open space. It’s a very small segment … residential cluster development is just one little piece. How do we preserve wetlands in commercial development? I’m happy the planning board has taken the step.”
Commissioner Pat Turner said the process has been ongoing.
“This has been in the planning for 2-1/2 years,” she said. “It is a step in the right direction.”
Commissioners voted 5-0 to approve the amendment as presented.
