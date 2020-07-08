Despite the fact that the Swansboro Planning Board voted 5-0 to recommend denial of allowing food trucks as a permitted use in town, the board of commissioners chose to consider the request anyway. And they have sent the matter back to the planning board. (See related story.)
The planning board considers requests such as text amendments and zoning alterations in an advisory capacity. Swansboro commissioners have the final say but when the planning board recommends a denial, the commissioners have the option of not even considering the request, effectively denying it.
The planning board considered the request, submitted by Elizabeth Shepard, owner of the mobile vendor Urban Street Eats, at its May meeting. (See related story.)
Town commissioners took up the matter at its June 22 meeting. The meeting was considered a “hybrid,” when meant that four of the members, Mayor John Davis and Commissioners Larry Philpott, P.J. Pugliese and Pat Turner, were present and two members, Commissioners Laurent Meilleur and Frank Tursi, remotely by way of the Zoom platform.
Jennifer Ansell, town planner, presented the item to the commission. She said the food trucks are not currently allowed in town on a regular basis.
“Nonprofit events are exempted,” she said. “Town-sponsored events and festivals are also exempted.”
Commissioner Frank Tursi referred to the vote to recommend denial by the members of the Swansboro Planning Board when he asked, “Did they discuss a different free schedule?”
Ansell said they did not. She provided information that, if the change were approved, the mobile vendor would be required to pay a $50 zoning fee and a $100 annual permit fee.
“They could operate year-round … for $150?” Tusi asked.
“They could … as it is written,” Ansell replied.
Commissioner Pat Turner asked where the trucks would be allowed to setup and sell.
Ansell said state rules dictate specifics on where, in terms of setup, but the trucks have to be on private property and would be allowed in areas zoned Business-1, B-2, B-3 and the B-2 Historic District Overlay, as written.
“Is it customary for the food trucks to pay the businesses a fee?” Tursi asked.
Shepard answered that question during the public hearing.
“Property owners sometimes charge a fee, but not all,” she said.
If a fee is required, it could be either an agreed amount paid by the vendor to the business or it could be a percentage of the gross sales. Some businesses find that the food trucks bring customers, so the vendor is invited to setup free of charge.
Mayor John Davis then asked Ansell, “What is the staff recommendation?”
She pointed out that the request for the change is applicant-driven, that it did not come from the staff. But, Ansell added, “It is reasonable.”
“How does the town make money?” Davis asked Ansell.
She said the town would collect the funds generated through the sale of the permit and also as a result of the sales tax collected.
Shepard also said that Urban Street Eats rents the former Coney Island building on N.C. 24 for its commissary, as required by state law. So there is some property tax paid.
Commissioner Larry Philpott asked how the mobile venders differed from ice cream trucks, which are allowed in town.
Ansell said they are different from the mobile food vendors because, like taxi cabs, they operate in the public right-of-way. Therefore, the police department sanctions ice cream trucks like it does taxis.
Referring to one of the reasons for the planning board’s recommendation of denial, Commissioner P.J. Pugliese said, “It does seem like they would be in direct competition (with brick-and-mortar restaurants).”
Pugliese did support the idea of the trucks being allowed in for special occasions. He suggested finding a way to allow food truck for “rodeos,” which are like a food-truck event.
“What do you see as your business model in town?” Pugliese asked Shepard.
Shepard mentioned the Coney Island location when she said, “We had initially planned to be there, probably a couple of times a week.” However, she said the chances are the company was going to give up that lease.
Shepard also said it would be difficultly to set up in the Historic District – an idea with which the commissioners were uneasy – because of the parking issues. And, she added, “We’re not trying to upset anyone, we just want to be treated fairly.”
On a question from Philpott, she said the Urban Street Eats had last set up in Swansboro at a parks and recreation event, Touch-A-Truck.
Speaking during the public hearing, Randy Swanson, owner of Icehouse Waterfront Restaurant and The Boro, told commissioners he also owns Little John’s food truck. Even so, he does not favor allowing the food trucks to operate in town because he said there are a lot of restaurants in town.
“I don’t think it’s in the town’s best interest,” he said of allowing the mobile food vendors. “We don’t need anymore.”
Pugliese said, “I tend to agree with Randy.”
While Tursi expressed his appreciation for Swanson and Swanson’s support of the town and the town’s business district, he said the mobile vendors provide diversity. And, he added, “Food trucks can be a real asset to the community. I’d like to see this work. I think we can find an equitable way to do that.”
One way, Tursi suggested, would be to charge more than $100 a year for the privilege of selling in town.
“I, too, like the food trucks in that they do serve a role,” Philpott said. But Philpott also agreed with Swanson that there are a lot of restaurants in town already.
Turner said she would like to see food trucks permitted in some fashion.
“I’m not a food-truck-person … but I do think there is a need for it,” she said. “I don’t think they belong downtown.”
Instead of voting up or down on the request, commissioners decided to send the matter back to the planning board with instructions for that board to consider a way to allow food trucks with some limits or alterations on location, duration and fees.
Email Jimmy Williams at jimmy@tidelandnews.com.
For more on this story purchase a copy of the July 8, 2020, Tideland News
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.