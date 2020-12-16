A nonprofit substance abuse program with roots already in Beaufort is looking to expand westward.
Hope is Alive, a faith-based rehabilitation program based out of Oklahoma, partnered with One Harbor Church and opened a new home for men in Beaufort in 2019. Now almost two years later, the organization is pondering purchasing a home in the Swansboro community for women in the program.
Swansboro Rotary Club hosted a fundraiser for the home in Beaufort last month, but it was also a chance for the organization to gauge community interest in a home here.
“That fundraiser was to support the home in Beaufort but it’s also foreshadowing a women’s home for the Swansboro/Hubert area,” Community Outreach Coordinator Eric Morris said. “We are supported 30-35 percent by the local church partnerships, which is where we get the majority of volunteer engagement, so that’s where we start.”
Swansboro business owner Randy Swanson has also hosted a fundraising event for Hope at his downtown restaurant, The Boro, earlier in the fall, where interest in a house in this community was stoked.
“We had a benefit breakfast at The Boro a month or so before the (Rotary) fundraiser, with all the proceeds going to Hope Is Alive,” Swanson said. “The fundraiser at the Rotary was more of an educational event, with close to 200 people there. I believe people came out in strong support of the event because it’s something they want in the community. The heroin and opioid epidemic has impacted this community, like a lot of others.”
Hope is Alive’s goal is to battle the addiction epidemic present in many communities across the country. It has 19 homes open for men and women, primarily in Oklahoma, between the metropolitan communities of Oklahoma City, Tulsa and Wichita.
The men’s homes typically support 12-14 individuals and the women’s homes 8-10, with 206 residents currently involved in the program. The organization purchases homes in suburban neighborhoods and requires residents to remain members of the house for a period of 12-18 months.
Also residing in the home are Morris and North Carolina program manager Brian Shaw.
“That’s a big part of our model,” Morris said. “We don’t look at people as being a bed and a number. We live together, do life together, learn how to navigate the difficulties of life together. We’re treating them like a person with dignity and value, helping them to become reestablished in society.”
Morris emphasized the importance of “regular living” in the house, where it’s still possible for residents to stay close to their families while taking part in the program.
“This is not a program where you are confined to a home like an institution,” Morris said. “We require residents to get a job and work 25-30 hours a week, get involved in Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous and get involved with the church. Most of the guys get up in the morning just like anyone else and go to work. It’s the living with each other and engaging in that community built on support and accountability.”
Programs are tailored to the residents’ individual needs, and sometimes a geographical change is needed. When the program was first brought to Beaufort, before the current home was purchased, residents from the area were sent to homes in Oklahoma, where a fresh change in scenery often proved beneficial.
“Some people need to get away from here and press the reset button on their lives,” Morris said. “We’ve recently had three guys come back here who went out there, but the majority of the others have stayed.”
Morris himself has experience in the program, which helped him kick a long alcoholism addiction.
“I came out of corporate America with a drinking problem,” he said. “I went through seven other programs before I landed in this one. I’ve been doing this for 20 years. This is finally the one that works. This is the one that is providing sustainable long-term recovery.”
Morris stressed there’s no “typical” resident, but willingness to seek change is the utmost important quality the program seeks.
“Basically, anyone who wants to help and is willing to do life a different way, they’re welcome here,” he said. “We get people from all over with varying degrees with issues. We don’t take anyone with serious mental health issues, though, because we’re just not equipped.”
Swanson has seen the struggles of addiction, a commonplace enough problem now that it affects all manner of livelihoods.
“I have a personal interest in this because I’ve worked in this industry to see the effects of addiction,” he said. “There has been a lot of growth in this community lately, but a lot of the target businesses being brought in are white-collar. We still have a blue-collar workforce here, that’s our base. Right now, restaurants and the like around here have a difficult time finding workers. Services like this will support our workforce.”
The home in Beaufort is currently the only one located in the state, but the organization is still seeking to expand. The Hope is Alive Beaufort chapter opened in February 2019 after One Harbor looked to combat the addiction epidemic in its own community.
One Harbor, which started in Beaufort, now has churches in Morehead City and Swansboro.
“They were looking at different programs nationwide and looking to try and mirror certain programs, see if they could open up a home here,” Morris said. “They called Hope is Alive in July 2018, came out there and audited the program, saw what was involved and then decided to bring it here in November 2018. Since then, we have been operating here in Beaufort. We have started establishing a foundation here and in the neighboring counties as well.”
The faith-based nonprofit group does not seek help from state grants, instead relying on support from church and individual partnerships. Currently, with insufficient funds, there is no timeline for when a home in the Swansboro area could be established.
“The fundraisers are great, but we can’t start a home based on end-of-year giving or fundraisers like that,” Morris said. “So, we’re trying to form partnerships with churches in that area to broaden that foundation. We’ve had people and businesses interested in individual partnerships, which is great. It takes a communal effort. Ultimately, we go where the partnerships are.”
For more information about the program, call Morris at (252) 290-5336.
Email Zack Nally at zack@thenewstimes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.