When one of Randy Swanson’s employees was performing some maintenance near the pavilion on the Mattocks House property a few weeks ago, he noticed a crack in the ground, widening along the yard behind the seawall.
Swanson, owner of the Mattocks House and the Boro Restaurant, which is just across Moore Street, was called to take a look. The seawall that extends along the waterfront from Swansboro Bicentennial Park to Moore Street was collapsing into the White Oak River.
While of immediate concern to Swanson and the operation of his Front Street businesses, the collapse hampers the completion of a state-funded project to extend the Swansboro Dock Walk. The project has been in the works since 2020. (See related story.)
Swanson said requirements of the project caused the problem.
“The problem was precipitated because CAMA required dredging,” he said. “The bulkhead was there before Bertha, Fran, Florence … the dredging caused the damage.”
A term of the project, which includes boat slips as well as the pedestrian walkway, was for the town to dredge the area, according to Swanson. In his opinion, the water was already plenty deep enough for the boats that would be taking advantage of the dock.
“The town had no say whether they wanted to or didn’t want to,” Swanson said of the order to dredge.
Paula Webb, town manager, provided written background on the situation to the town commissioners at their meeting on Monday, Aug. 28. She noted in her agenda memo that the seawall damage must be repaired for the project to continue.
Though the item was listed on the agenda, Mayor John Davis pointed out at the beginning of the meeting that it would not be up for public discussion and would instead be discussed in a closed session. He mentioned the reason as attorney-client privilege.
Webb’s memo indicated the collapse followed the state-mandated dredging, which was completed on April 8.
Swanson contacted the town about the early signs of the collapse around July 3, according to Webb’s report.
She stated that Swanson notified the town that the ground at the shoreline was cracking on Aug. 11.
Webb said work to control the collapse, pilings to secure the bulkhead, was approved by CAMA and took place Aug. 16. Further maintenance – removal of soil, lining the cavity with a fabric, and placing granite-washed stone and rip rap at the points of high flow – would cost $24,200.
“The land side of the bulkhead continues to deteriorate due to the tide washing in/out around the bulkhead,” Webb states in her report to the commissioners.
It would cost $101,450 to replace the bulkhead, she said. And that must take place for the project to proceed, according to a report from John Wade, project engineer.
“We do feel CAMA will approve the modification, however, that timeframe is unknown, and the further deterioration of the land is concerning due to the proximity of Randy Swanson’s pavilion,” Webb said.
Should the CAMA modification come through promptly, “we can omit the repairs and proceed with the bulkhead replacement,” Webb said. “If the CAMA modification is delayed, I am fearful that deterioration of the landside could be detrimental.”
Following the closed session, commissioners voted unanimously to proceed with the replacement option, according to Webb.
“Funds were approved to replace the bulkhead,” she said. That money will come out of the town’s general fund.
