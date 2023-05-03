Swansboro building contractor Ed Holt has a saying these days, “A fifty is the new twenty.”
Anyone paying attention to the price of goods in America gets it. And it certainly resonates for the folks serving on the Swansboro Emergency Operations Committee.
Town Commissioner Larry Philpott, chair of the committee, said that supply-chain issues and inflation are evident as Swansboro makes plans to provide an emergency operations center capable of withstanding severe weather.
The committee, put in place in March 2022, is tasked with overcoming the town’s lack of adequate facilities for an EOC. (See related story.)
While considering various options to accomplish that, the committee also has $6 million at its disposal, thanks to a contribution from the state. It is a tidy sum, apparently based on an estimate from years ago.
What Philpott made clear in a recent report to the Swansboro Board of Commissioners though is that $6 million doesn’t buy what it once did.
“We’ve gone through quite a lot of changes since COVID started,” he said.
The concept in June 2021 – that Swansboro could buy property and build a 21,000-square-foot public safety building at a cost of about $238 a square foot – is the basis for the $6 million, Philpott reminded the board.
But things have changed.
And in January 2022, just months after the original estimate, the cost-per-square-foot had increased to between $400 and $450, which put the cost that original plan at between $8.4 million and $9.4 million.
Unfortunately, that cost continues to rise, according to Philpott’s report.
In January 2023, he said, the cost of building went to about $600 per square foot or $12.6 million – more than double – to build that 21,000-square-foot building.
“I’m telling you this simply because I want you to know some of the challenges this committee is going through,” Philpott said.
While the committee is “working hard” to keep the project within the $6 million budget, “It has surprised all of us.
“We are working desperately to come up with a plan to meet the objectives,” Philpott explained. “But it’s been a challenge.”
The committee is working with the consulting architectural firm Becker Morgan to determine how to proceed.
Options include a new dual use building for police and fire that would be available for other town functions. Also under consideration is a new police and fire facility. A third option, a regional facility to include other local governments, seems to have been ruled out. In each case, the building would double as an EOC. The facility could be built on property to be purchased or as a replacement structure on the town hall campus.
“We are very, very close,” Philpott said.
During the report, Philpott there might be additional state funds, available through state Rep. George Cleveland of Jacksonville.
It was a chance meeting between Cleveland and Mayor John Davis when the town was looking for ways to provide a safe workplace for emergency services during times of severe weather.
“Please expedite communications with Rep. Cleveland,” Davis suggested during Philpott’s report.
More information is coming in, Philpott said.
“I’m still optimistic, and I’ll remain that way,” he said.
