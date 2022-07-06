A couple of things are coming clear in the town’s effort to provide a safe place for Swansboro staff to function during severe storm events.
First – though it is not absolutely certain – the plan is likely to mean that there will be a new public safety building. And, second, there is support for building a new facility at the site of the current Public Safety Facility.
State lawmakers gave the town $6 million this past fall to build a storm-safe facility. And earlier this year the town commissioners appointed a committee to explore all the possibilities of providing an emergency operations center and producing a plan of action to get it built.
The quest for an EOC and the consideration of an action plan to guide that effort were the subjects of intense debate at the June 27 meeting of the Swansboro commissioners.
Following Hurricane Florence in 2018 Swansboro found that the Public Safety Facility, site of its EOC, could not be expected to withstand a hurricane more powerful than a Category 1. (See related article.)
In the months and years that followed, town officials developed a short-term plan for an alternate EOC site at Swansboro United Methodist Church. Then, thanks to a chance meeting between Mayor John Davis and state Rep. George Cleveland of Jacksonville, the state came up with $6 million for a permanent Swansboro EOC.
The Methodist Church site is rated to withstand Category 3 hurricane. It has kitchen facilities, sleeping quarters and shower facilities. Swansboro has budgeted the funds necessary to allow for generated power and to install equipment necessary to provide communications.
So for now, in the event of a hurricane, the town’s police, fire and administration will move to the church to operate.
And, with the $6 million in state funds in the bank, the town commissioners have charged the Emergency Operations Committee to make plans for the long-term. (See related article.)
At the June 27 meeting, Davis called on Commissioner Larry Philpott, chairman of the Emergency Operations Committee, to report on the committee’s progress.
Before he gave up the floor though, Davis said he had talked with Cleveland, who spearheaded the effort to bring the $6 million to Swansboro for an EOC. Davis said Cleveland made it clear, “We need to build something that is usable year-round.”
The Davis comment seemed to take aim at the action plan, prepared by Commissioner Frank Tursi, which stressed the need to consider a variety of alternatives before settling on what a new EOC might be. (See related article.)
Thanking the mayor for the opportunity to speak, Philpott said he wanted Tursi to discuss the action plan.
“I think it would be appropriate to turn it over to him,” Philpott said.
“The goal here is pretty simple,” Turis said. That goal is to ensure town staff is not at risk of harm during a hurricane. “We need a building that can withstand at least a Category 3.”
Tursi said that while the Emergency Operations Committee has been meeting, he did not believe its members had adequate guidance from the commissioners.
“We never really spelled out what we wanted them to do,” Tursi said.
Specifically, the committee needed to be able to meet objectives on a timetable.
Of the project to build, Tursi said, “It will be the largest public works project in town history, the most expensive project we’ve ever undertaken.”
His plan stresses a broad approach in the beginning.
“An emergency operations center can take various forms,” Tursi told commissioners. In addition to being a police and/or fire department, it can be a multipurpose facility or a shared facility. And it could be something else entirely, if the committee comes up with something else.
The plan suggests hiring a consultant to guide the committee through the process.
“These are volunteers,” Tursi said. “No one on the committee is an expert in emergency management. It’s hard to find those specific skills.”
In summary, he said, “I do think it’s important that we give this committee some real guidance, I don’t think we’ve done that yet.”
Davis disagreed. He said he believed a joint meeting between committee members and commissioners earlier this year was adequate for the committee to get started.
He then asked Philpott if he believed the committee needed a consultant.
“The committee did feel like we need a consultant,” Philpott said.
But he also said that the committee is leaning in favor of building a public safety building, something of an every-day variety that would double as a storm-safe facility during severe weather.
“We really need to take a look at our current facilities,” Philpott said.
He also said the committee would consider sharing the facility. But he added, based on conversations with the police chief and fire chief, “Our facility needs to be in town.”
Considering the timetable set forth in the action plan – a firm proposal with cost estimates would be required by August 2023 – Philpott said he asked Tursi if that could be truncated.
“If we can fast-track this plan … is that acceptable?” Philpott said. “And I was told, yes it was.”
But as for how big and where the facility should be, nobody on the committee has the expertise to make those decisions, according to Philpott.
“I agree … that we need to get a consultant as quickly as possible but we also need to be able to tell our consultant what we want that consultant to do for us,” Philpott said. “We need somebody who is going to be neutral (and) objective.”
Davis signaled the committee’s focus should be on a public safety facility.
“We need to get away from being so nebulous,” Davis said. And, he added, if there is no interest in a partnership, those plans should be abandoned.
At this point in the discussion, with the action plan not yet approved, Philpott and Commissioner Pat Turner took the conversation in a different direction.
“I would not want to move forward and make decisions without the full support of the board,” Philpott said.
“I think we’ve gotten away from what the original question was, and that came down to, should we hire a consultant?” Turner said.
She also said that hiring a consultant is in Tursi’s action plan.
Without calling for a motion, Davis looked to town attorney Cliff Parson and asked if the action plan could be given to the committee for guidance.
Parson said it could and no motion was needed. Davis indicated to Philpott the committee should follow Tursi’s plan.
But the conversation did not end with the mayor’s direction. Two committee members and a private citizen addressed the issue a few minutes later under citizen comments.
Junior Freeman, a member of the Emergency Operations Committee, advocated for hiring an architect rather than a consultant.
He said that in an Internet search, he found that in other similar projects, local governments relied on architects rather than consultants to guide construction projects.
“The architects are really the front-line people,” Freeman said.
He also said that the Wooten Report is, in effect, a consultant’s report.
As for considering a partnership with another local government, “The units I talked to are not interested in partnering,” he said. “We need to look at our own home.”
Roy Herrick, also a committee members, offered a suggestion: “I don’t know if it’s possible or not, but I think that we should make it a priority of attempting to decide if we can build the emergency operations center on the existing facility.
“We are talking about probably a $1 million of that $6 million that we are going to have to spend on land if we go somewhere else.”
In his comments, Matt Prane of Swansboro supported Herrick’s proposal.
He said that by building on the current site, the town would be curbing what would be additional costs associated with a larger facility.
