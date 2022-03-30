Members of the Swansboro Board of Commissioners have shown a lack of interest in working with a group of private citizens that organized to promote economic development – under the current circumstances.
During the March 14 regular meeting Mayor John Davis suggested the commissioners invite Roy Herrick to a future meeting – possibly on a regular basis – to report on the Swansboro Economic Development Committee. Herrick serves as chairman of that committee, a body that works with the Jacksonville-Onslow Economic Development Commission. Currently the committee is working to bring natural gas to Swansboro, according to Davis.
Commissioner Frank Tursi, and others expressed reluctance to that suggestion with both Tursi and Davis expressing frustration over the impasse.
“We’ve got natural gas and you won’t let it come before the board,” Davis said.
What became apparent is the reluctance had nothing to do with natural gas coming to Swansboro, but with the parties brokering the deal and the fact that the Swansboro Economic Development Committee does not actually represent the town.
Tursi questioned the appropriateness of an independent group billing itself as a representative of Swansboro.
Allowing a report by Herrick would be legitimizing a committee with which the town has no connection, according to Tursi. “It has no formal arrangement with the town,” he said.
The idea of the committee coming before the commissioners was first put forth during the board of commissioners’ retreat on Wednesday, March 2, according to Commissioner Larry Philpott. He said Herrick attended the retreat and suggested the commissioners endorse the committee. That did not happen.
During the commission meeting of March 14, the simmering dispute over the SEDC came to a head and Philpott gave up his affiliation with the committee. He had served as a “conduit” between the commissioners and the committee.
At the meeting, which took place in-person at Swansboro Town Hall, Philpott said the SEDC is “independent from the town.”
“They are doing good things,” he said. But, he added, “This is an independent group. We need an economic development committee to represent the town.”
And Philpott made it clear that this group, in its current form, is not one that he could endorse. He resigned from his post with the committee, effective immediately.
“We still have, as a board, work to do,” he said.
In an interview following the meeting Philpott said the committee could trace its origin to a strategic plan developed for the town and approved in January 2018.
Mark Sutherland, a state employee at the time, facilitated the strategic planning committee. In late-2018 Sutherland left the state to become director of the JOEDC.
Among the action items in the strategic plan was this: “Develop a white paper that recommends board actions for the creation of an economic development committee.” And that the board of commissioners, “Formalize the creation of an economic development committee for the town.”
This plan for an EDC was discussed in August 2018, according to Philpott, who had served on the strategic planning committee. At the time it was suggested the town complete its land-use plan update, which was underway, before addressing the EDC.
“Part of my election platform was economic development and development of that committee,” said Philpott, who was elected in November 2018.
But things got off-track. He pointed out that the EDC was not listed among the board’s goals and objectives approved in January 2019 for 2019-20, a time wen Swansboro was recovering from the devastating effects of Hurricane Florence.
When the LUP update was approved later in January 2019 the town was not only dealing with Hurricane Florence recovery but also with the departure of Scott Chase, the town manager. As a result, implementing the plan was delayed further.
And in March 2020, COVID-19 shut down much of in-person government, according to Philpott.
“We were not allowed to have public meetings,” he said. That forced the commissioners to delay consideration of issues in which citizen comment would be welcome. “If we couldn’t meet and have public sessions, we weren’t going to implement them.”
But in October 2020 Philpott said he received an email asking him to attend a meeting to establish an EDC. (See related story.)
“The first notes that we got came from Mark,” Philpott said. The meeting took place in town hall with Davis presiding.
Tursi was also invited but did not attend as he was dealing with a medical emergency.
“Had I been at the meeting I would have objected very strenuously,” Tursi said.
He said the meeting was “illegal” and circumvented the plan laid out for and approved by the board of commissioners to develop the “white paper,” basically a blueprint for how to proceed, on the EDC.
While the commissioners were otherwise occupied, Tursi said, Davis “stepped in and gummed up the works” by appointing a committee. “It should have been non-controversial,” but the method turned into a controversy.
Neither Paula Webb, town clerk at the time, nor Chris Seaberg, then-town manager, were invited to that initial meeting, but both attended, according to Philpott. Former mayor Scott Chadwick, a planning board member, was not invited, but he attended.
During that Oct. 8 meeting, Seaberg reminded those in attendance of the path forward for the EDC as laid out in the strategic plan: first the white paper then the commissioner action. Philpott said no one paid attention.
Also during that meeting, Philpott said he sensed there had been a plan to install Roy Herrick as chairman. And, he added, “The committee was framed as being independent from the town.” With Herrick, Sutherland and Davis leading the way, “There was a very clear plan as to how the committee would be formed.”
Furthermore, Philpott said, “There had been statements made that the town had knowledge of this.” But Philpott, a sitting commissioner, knew something. “The board had not discussed how it would proceed.” And, he added, the minutes he researched backed that up.
Looking at the situation following Philpott’s resignation, Davis said he believes the commissioners are too caught up in the process and have failed to consider the progress.
Davis also said that while the minutes of the board of commissioner meetings may not reflect it, he believes the board at the time did agree to move forward with establishing the town’s EDC.
“Every board is different,” Davis said this week, and the board that was in place prior to the 2018 election supported the appointment. “Two previous boards set off on a mission. But every board is different.”
With the committee formed in October 2020, Philpott said Herrick recruited him to be a “conduit” between the town commissioners and the committee.
Even then, Philpott said, he had misgivings.
“I didn’t feel comfortable going back to the board and reporting on a committee the board was not familiar with,” Philpott said.
Still, he attended the meetings and provided information to individual board members.
“The only thing I would do, I would forward the minutes.” And, again, he said, “I didn’t feel comfortable.”
However, he stayed with the committee until his mind was changed during the retreat on Ash Wednesday, March 2.
At that all-day meeting at the Hampton Inn, Herrick attended the afternoon session. Philpott said that in his message to the board was a request to work with the commissioners. Following Herrick’s request, Commissioner Pat Turner motioned to recognize and work with the committee.
The motion died for lack of a second.
That provided some clarity, according to Philpott.
“I’m in a situation,” he said. “The board is not endorsing this committee and I’m expected to report to the board.
“I didn’t feel like I could continue representing each group fairly.”
It was then he decided to submit his resignation at the March 14 meeting.
“It is a self-appointed committee,” Philpott said. There is no clear guidance as to how members are appointed or for how long. “I’ve been trying to make the committee … a committee to work with the town of Swansboro.”
Philpott agreed that the committee could exist and operate without benefit of the town’s blessing. But he said he supports the idea of a town-sponsored EDC. And there is a way for that to happen.
“The board of commissioners, through the strategic plan, can appoint a committee,” he said. As a way to bring the commissioners and the EDC closer together, he said, “My intent was to go back to the plan and implement the plan.” A first step would be for the EDC to adopt bylaws. But that failed.
All the while, the committee has carried on.
It has met with officials with the N.C. Department of Transportation to discuss improvements to the intersection of N.C. 24 and Swansbor0-Belgrade Road. The committee has worked with Jacksonville Urban Metropolitan Planning Organization on transportation issues. The committee has had discussions with property owners.
“They are representing somebody,” Philpott said. “I guess you could say they are representing Swansboro.”
Philpott did say that the committee has a memorandum of understanding with the JOED. It operates a sub-group.
But, without clear link to the town, Philpott said, “I felt like it was past time for me to get out of there.”
Like the majority of the board, Philpott does not support getting regular reports from the EDC. Inviting that in would be legitimizing the committee and that would be wrong, Philpott said, because it is an “undefined group.”
“How can we ignore that?” he asked. “Until we can get this resolved … I think it’s just a step away.”
In order to establish an EDC, the town should follow through on the strategic plan suggestion by completing the white paper.
Tursi said he supports the idea of an EDC and it is something that is likely to happen later this year.
“What we decided at the retreat is to get the budget done and then tackle the (EDC) issue,” he said. The town needs an economic strategy. “We should be doing that. It’s just how you go about it.”
Davis is resigned to the matter being revisited, but he is hopeful that the board of commissioners recognizes the talent of the current EDC membership.
“In a lot of ways I feel it’s very unfortunate,” said Davis. “They are really trying to do some strong things for the town. We’ll see what they (members of the board of commissioners) want to do … who they want to appoint.”
Tursi said that once the white paper is complete and the commissioners have had their say, he would be fine with reappointing the same members – if that is what the board of commissioners decides.
