With construction on improvements to the Bake Bottle Brew dock underway, Swansboro commissioners want to revise operating procedures at the Church Street Dock.
The Church Street Dock is a public facility operated by the town’s parks and recreation department that serves large transient boats. The adjacent BBB dock, a private dock just upriver, is expanding.
Acting on a request from town commissioners, Anna Stanley, Swansboro Parks and Recreation director, presented a revised version of the procedure at the March meeting of the commissioners.
“Once the neighboring dock is complete, we will need to assess the length of the boat that could navigate into the slips off it,” Stanley told the commissioners. She said the maximum length would likely be between 34 and 39 feet. “We have to get confirmation.”
During the special-use permit process, which was required before the BBB dock work could be approved, some town officials expressed concern that the expansion would adversely affect the use of the town-operated facility. During that process, Swansboro hired a consulting firm to address that concern.
Despite the findings – that the BBB dock would force the town to limit the use of upriver slips – commissioners voted 3-2 to permit the BBB work.
Mayor John Davis asked Stanley if the consultant’s document had been checked. He said that with the town having paid for it, the expert’s advice should be referenced.
Commissioner Frank Tursi also referenced the document, prepared by Applied Technology and Management of Charleston, S.C.
“Our main concern is the boat length and slips, one through four,” he said.
Slips one through four are on the upriver side of the town’s 10-slip dock. They were originally built to accommodate boats up to 46 feet in length.
Tursi pointed out that once the BBB dock is complete, according to the consultant’s report, there would be 59 feet of clearance between BBB and the town dock.
Continuing to reference the report, Tursi said, “He also recommended that the standard 1.5 clearance should be increased to two … because of the tides, and the current, winds. For safety there should be two feet of clearance for every foot of boat length. That would mean that boats using that slip should not exceed 30 feet.”
Swansboro has a responsibility, according to Tursi.
“My concern here is that we have opened ourselves up for liability,” he said. “We accepted a recognized expert in the field, accepted his report, he made recommendations as far as safety, this board chose to ignore that. The concern now is if there is an accident, we could be liable.
“To avoid that I think – to go further with what the mayor said – we not only reference it, we have to follow it and make sure that boats in those four slips not exceed 30 feet.
“That would be my recommendation.”
In reply, Stanley said, “We can make sure that happens.”
Tursi further stated that the report should also specifically outline the duties of the dockhands Stanley expects to hire.
Commissioner Larry Philpott asked Stanley the average length of the boats that stop over, excluding the face dock, which can accommodate boats up to 100 feet.
Stanley said 39 feet.
Hearing that, Philpott said, “I cannot disagree with Mr. Tursi.”
Swansboro should follow the expert’s guidance, according to Davis.
“We need to protect the town,” he said, “We really need to follow that. We can’t fix what is done.”
Staff will have to be educated, Davis added.
As far as the future of the dock and the revision of the procedures, Philpott said that the Morehead City public dock, which also has 10 slips, is a “good model” for Swansboro to follow.
That dock does about $50,000 a year in dock fees from transient boaters, enough to pay for most of a dockmaster’s salary, according to Philpott.
Commissioner Pat Turner asked about boats docking after hours.
An after-hours number is followed up with morning visits, Stanley said.
“But if somebody doesn’t call for reservations, what happens?” Turner asked.
Stanley said there is a dock check first thing each morning.
Turner indicated that a boater could dock late and leave early without paying the fee.
To that, Davis said he did not think the town police had jurisdiction to charge someone for running off without paying.
Stanley said that she doesn’t generally have that kind of a problem.
“I can tell them they have to pay for their slip,” she said. “And I’ve never had anyone refuse to pay for their slip. Most of the time, it’s more people coming in late at night and leaving first thing in the morning.”
On a question from Philpott, Stanley said the town has installed a camera at the dock and she can monitor activity on her mobile phone.
Davis wanted to know why boaters were not allowed to reserve dock space online
“The reason we don’t is our current software,” Stanley said.
The software arrangement, which Stanley said she is negotiating, had been unable at that point to allow a customer to access a specific dock site.
Email Jimmy Williams at jimmy@tidelandnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.