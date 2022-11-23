Could Swansboro join other towns and cities across the state to establish a “social district?” Swansboro Commissioner P.J. Pugliese certainly hopes so.
During a recent meeting of the town’s board of commissioners, Pugliese suggested considering putting the proposal on a future agenda.
In a social district people are allowed on the streets with open-container alcoholic drinks sold by licensed restaurants and bars.
Raleigh’s social district encompasses Fayetteville Street from the State Capitol to the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts and includes Red Hat Amphitheater, according to an online article from WRAL published Aug. 19. Not all sections are included. Dawson, Morgan, Blount and South streets form the district’s border.
In the district, restaurants will sell wine, beer and cocktails in special plastic cups for customers who wish to order them to-go. There will be no glass containers.
The social district is in operation 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days per week, according to the article.
Signs are posted to let people know where they can and can’t drink.
According to the WRAL story, several municipalities throughout North Carolina already have social districts in place, including Greensboro, Hickory, Kannapolis, Monroe, Newton, Norwood, Salisbury and Sylva. Other municipalities across the state are also considering social districts, including Albemarle, Charlotte, Durham, High Point, New Bern, Waynesville, Wilmington and Winston-Salem.
“The social district bill is one I have been keeping my eye on for some time,” Pugliese said of the state legislation establishing the districts. “My vision is it would encompass all of Front Street and then the small sections of Church, Main, and Moore streets up until the connect with Water Street.”
There is widespread support among the owners and operators of restaurants and bar in that area.
“This social district would have clear boundaries that patrons must stay in if they are taking their beverages on the go,” Pugliese said.
The ability to buy a glass of wine, beer or cocktail and then be able to take it outside would be enticing to visitors, according to Pugliese.
“I really like this concept because it adds to the uniqueness of our downtown,” he explained. “It would increase patronage to our restaurants and shops and would add to the vibrancy that (has been) cultivated in that area of town.”
Rob Dozier, operator of Front Street Grocery, said the concept would fit well in the historic downtown area.
“I would definitely support that,” he said.
Pugliese said that he first experienced the social district concept while visiting another historic port town,
“I really fell in love with this concept after visiting Savannah, Ga., a few years back,” he said. “They have districts set up like this and the group I was with spent all day on the go, frequenting all kinds of restaurants, bars and shops.
“Some of the biggest charms of our downtown is the waterfront and the fellowship. I think it would be great if folks could take their beverages on the go, continue to shop, and spend some time outside enjoying our waterfront.”
With only one more meeting of the town commissioners scheduled this year – and the agenda already full – it will be 2023 before the social district can be discussed.
But when the idea does come up, it will have the support of owners and operators of the downtown businesses.
Like Dozier, David Pinsky, owner of Through the Looking Glass, is all in.
“I think that’s a great idea,” he said. “I’d like to see the town go for it!”
Randy Swanson, owner of restaurants Il Cigno on N.C. 24, and the Boro, and the Boro Low Country Kitchen on Front Street, appreciates the concept.
“I agree that this should be approved, politely, ‘Like yesterday.’ Many businesses would have appreciated this during the peak of COVID,” Swanson said.
He clearly supports establishing the district.
“Why would we not extend a common sense accommodation that could very well be dialed in to bolster our boutique Swansboro town? It is right in line with embracing the atmosphere of a Friendly City by the Sea,” he reasoned. “I can picture the quaintness of café tables street-side at some point, perhaps during festivals.”
Swanson also pointed out that downtown businesses might consider establishing a certain day of the month that would allow the street-side cocktails and dining.
“If parking were not allowed on sections of Front Street on the first Thursday of the month during season, for example, it might add to the atmosphere,” he suggested
Todd Dini, owner of Dinis Martinis on Front Street, was also enthusiastic about the social district.
“We fully believe that a social district would be extremely beneficial to the town and local merchants,” he said. “We can envision the growth, success and profit possible that would come with the increased amount of consumers due to this fun and progressive aspect.”
Mike McHugh, executive director of the Swansboro Area Chamber of Commerce, is taking a cautious approach to the proposal.
“With more than 200 chamber members, I’m sure we’d hear opinions, both pro and con, on this proposal,” he said. “While the chamber isn’t opposed to new ideas to drive business and add to the quality of life of local residents, the chamber would have to see more details about the social district, such as boundaries, day and time of use and the sentiment of our members who would be directly affected if this became a reality because their business is in the historic district.”
Social districts have been implemented in various towns and cities across the state since the North Carolina General Assembly enacted legislation in 2021. Through the legislation municipalities can designate areas where alcoholic beverages can be purchased from an establishment licensed for the sale of alcoholic beverages for on-premises consumption then taken outdoors, according to Sip n’ Stroll Downtown, and organization of Raleigh’s restaurants and bars.
In the Raleigh district, which opened in August, window clings are displayed in businesses to identify their status. That includes where drinks to go can be purchased, where drinks to go can be brought in and where drinks to go are not allowed.
An alcoholic beverage purchased for consumption in the social district must be consumed in the social district, according to the Sip n’ Stroll Downtown information on the Raleigh district. Alcoholic beverages must be in containers that clearly identifies where the alcoholic beverage was purchased. Containers are not permitted to hold more than 16 fluid ounces and the seller must write the time and date when served on the container.
Only alcoholic beverages purchased from a participating establishment may be possessed and consumed, according to Sip n’ Stroll. One person can buy no more than two beers or two wine drinks at a one time and no more than one liquor-drink at one time.
