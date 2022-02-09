The town’s recent announcement that Swansboro Fire Department has maintained its International Organization for Standardization rating is good news for property owners. But Chief Dave Degnan had hoped the news would be better.
Inspections are conducted every 5-7 years and are meant to score a fire department’s ability to protect the community, according to Paula Webb, town manager. The Insurance Services Office – or ISO, an independent, for-profit organization – conducts the inspections. The ISO scores fire departments on how they are doing against the organization’s standards to determine property insurance costs.
Webb shared a notice from North Carolina Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Mike Causey that Swansboro had received its rating for the town and the White Oak River rural district, which the SFD serves.
The town maintained its town rating, a 4, and improved the rating in the rural district, from a 5 to a 4/9E, according to Degnan.
Degnan said that while preparation for the ratings inspection is ongoing, “fine-tuning equipment, performing quality assurance on policies and procedures, and completing pre-inspection worksheets become a priority approximately three months prior to the inspection.”
The details of the fine-tuning not only allow the inspector to start gathering data it also gives the department an opportunity to catch items on the list that need work, Degnan explained. The inspection itself took place on Oct. 18 and it lasted approximately five hours.
State law requires Office of the State Fire Marshal officials to inspect departments serving districts of 100,000 people or less, which make up all but 12 of the state’s fire districts, according to a press release from Causey. The inspection is required on a regular basis as part of the North Carolina Response Rating System
Among other things, the inspections look for proper staffing levels, sufficient equipment, properly maintained equipment, communications capabilities, and availability of a water source.
The NCRRS ranges from 1, which is the highest, to 10, not recognized as a certified fire department by the state, with most rural departments falling into the 9S category, according to information from the N.C. Department of Insurance. While lower ratings do not necessarily indicate poor service, a higher rating does suggest that a department is overall better equipped to respond to fires in its district. Higher ratings can also significantly lower homeowners’ insurance rates in that fire district.
“I’d like to congratulate Chief Degnan for the department’s performance and for the hard work of all the department members,” Causey said in the press release. “The citizens in the … districts should rest easy knowing they have a fine group of firefighters protecting them.”
Degnan continued to press for an even lower rate, a 3.
“I believe we should have improved in the town,” Degnan said. “We missed a 3 by 4.5 points.”
He pressed the ISO inspector for a review. Unfortunately, that review process failed to result in an improvement in the rating, according to the fire chief.
“I spoke with our ISO inspector, and he confirmed our 4 rating for the town,” Degnan said last week. “He was able to answer my questions concerning the scoring.”
However the Town 4 rating remains.
The quest for improvement will continue, said Degnan, who has scheduled a face-to-face meeting with the inspector.
“He will be contacting me in March to come and give a complete run-down of our inspection and how we compare to other departments our size and makeup in the state,” Degnan said.
Degnan said the one-digit change in the ISO rating could be a critical factor for determining fire insurance rates for commercial property.
John Stanley, agent with Swansboro’s N.C. Farm Bureau Insurance Group, put together information for a broad application and not just one company specific.
Based on his findings, it is clear why Degnan has said achieving a 3 rating would benefit owners of commercial structure.
“The rating rules are disseminated for use by the N.C. Rate Bureau and Insurance Services Office,” Stanley explained. “However, different companies may or may not have deviations on these rating factors as they see fit based on their individual actuarial information. So these percentages are based on the N.C. Rate Bureau rules.”
For a commercial policy, based on a frame construction, the savings from a 9 to a 4 is about 18.6 percent. However, the difference from a 9 to a 3 is 23 percent.
That is 5.5 percent difference between a 4 and a 3.
On the other hand, owners of a frame house would realize a rate reduction of 25.9 percent going from an ISO rating of a 9 to a 4 and the difference between a 9 and a 3 would be 26.7 percent. That is less than a 1 percent difference between a 4 and a 3.
Tammy Fry, owner of Swansboro Allstate Agency, offered an explanation as to how a fire department’s standing can affect rates.
“Allstate does use ISO rating on commercial policies, so for a $250,000 policy in town class 4 would be $3,659,” she said. “The same property in a town class 9 would pay $6,213.”
Fry said the rating could also affect the rates that owners of residential property pay.
“A homeowners’ policy valued at $250,000 in a town class 4 would be $1,868 a year. A homeowners’ policy valued at $250,000 in a town class 9 would be $2,715,” Fry explained. “This is writing the policy through N.C. Joint Underwriting Association as an HO3 (one of the most common types of home insurance) replacement cost policy.”
As of Jan. 1, Allstate changed the way it determines the fire insurance rate for residential property.
“Allstate does not use ISO rating on the homeowners policy anymore,” Fry said.
However, as she explained, the steps that fire departments take to lower the ISO rating translate into savings for homeowners, even if not directly.
Fry said a home’s proximity to a fire station – along with other factors – determines the fire rating for Allstate residential insurance rates.
Fifty percent is based on the fire department, she said. “This is measured by the training, number of employees, and volunteers and maintenance and testing of crucial equipment.”
Forty percent is the water supply. “Does the community have enough water and water access for fire department to use fire suppression; how many fire hydrants are there; how much is available after the daily consumption?” she asked.
Ten percent is the emergency communications systems. “This evaluates how well the fire department receives and responds to emergency calls.”
And, there is a 5.5 percent “bonus” for community risk reduction. This relates to practices that a community develops like fire safety education, fire-prevention techniques and fire investigation.
Email Jimmy Williams at jimmy@tidelandnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.